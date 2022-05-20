Spring Valley Retirement Community hosts fashion show

COURTESY OF PERRY LUTHERAN HOMES

Special to the Chief

Spring Valley Campus tenants and staff recently modeled local boutique fashions during a fashion show on Friday, May 13. Spring Valley Campus is part of the Perry Lutheran Homes family of senior living communities in Perry.

Spring Valley Campus tenant, Carmelite (Carm) Staker, took the lead on coordinating and planning the fashion show together with Spring Valley Campus staff. Staker, a Woodward native, was a Registered Nurse in the US Cadet Nurse Corps. She worked at several hospitals including the Woodward State Hospital. Staker enjoys clothing and fashion as well as gathering of friends and community. The fashion show was the perfect way to combine those interests.

Both Spring Valley Campus tenants and staff became runway models showing off fashions from Backwards Boutique in Perry and Social Hour Style in Woodward. Tenants Jackie Spellman, Sue Finer, Wilma Collins, Alice Hoffman, Darrold Bice and Carmelite Staker walked the runway as well as Perry Lutheran Homes staffers Morgan Newel, Marina Quijas, Deb Koelln, Deb Kruse and Jennifer Rothfus. Staffer Xavier Carpenter escorted all of our lovely ladies down the runway as they showed their fashions to approximately 50 guests.

“I love to get people involved in activities. I enjoy seeing the teamwork that brought this all together from tenants and staff and the community. This is something I’ve done before, and I really enjoy it. It was special to see how supportive the community and staff involved in the activity were,” Staker said.

Pianist Kathy Fox serenaded guests as models walked the runway. Following the showing of clothing, a variety of wine, tea, meats, cheeses and more were served. Door prizes were provided by Perry Hy-Vee, Donna Jean Flowers, Halo Hair Salon, Deb Koelln, Deb Kruse and a few anonymous donors. The tenants and staff at Spring Valley Campus look forward to planning another fashion show in the future.