Perry Police receive funds from Police Appreciation Day

Representatives from Perry Hy-Vee, St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Totally Rolled Ice Cream were on hand Friday morning to present a check to the Perry Police Department from Monday's Perry Police Appreciation Day.

The appreciation day idea came about after support for Police Chief Eric Vaughn and the Perry Police Department swelled soon after Vaughn sustained a gunshot wound to his upper thigh last week.

Perry Hy-Vee presented a check of $350 to the Perry Police Department. The local store donated a portion of sales from specially decorated baked goods as well as a grill out during the Police Appreciation Day.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church presented a check for around $700. Members of the St. Pat's Regina Guild helped bake cinnamon rolls and other items to sell during the Police Appreciation Day on Monday.

Totally Rolled Ice Cream presented a check for $1,000 after donating a portion of sales from Monday's event.

"It all started with a random idea and it turned into around $2,000," Perry Hy-Vee Store Manager Nate Brokaw said of the funds raised during the Police Appreciation Day.

Perry Officer Josh Moore thanked those gathered on Friday.

"We appreciate it," he added.