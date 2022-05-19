Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Mobile Food Pantry

8:00-10:30a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Crossroads Church.

Crossroads will host the Food Bank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, May 21. Distribution begins at approximately 8 a.m. (when the truck is unloaded) and ends when the food is gone (usually by 10:30 a.m.).

Pet Supply and Fundraising Drive

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Perry Hy-Vee.

The Raccoon River Pet Rescue will have a table set up in front of Perry Hy-Vee on Saturday, May 21 to collect needed supplies for the shelter. Community members can help by purchasing items in the store and adding them to the shelter's cart as they exit. Supplies can also be dropped off anytime at the shelter during regular business hours. Cash donations are also welcome. Check out a list of needed supplies on the Raccoon River Pet Rescue's Facebook page.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The final spring market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Perry Public Library Community Room before the Perry Farmers Market returns for the summer season in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to 4-8 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. The May vendors include Carrie Cavanaugh, Janice Patrick, Connie Metzler, Ruth Cave and Donna Beasley. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

100+ People for Perry Meeting

7 p.m. Monday, May 23 at La Poste.

The 2022 2nd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23 La Poste. One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 25 meetings, the group has pledged $176,400 to 25 local nonprofit projects. The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact the community. Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based and benefit the Perry community. Only members may attend and present. New members are welcome to attend. Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry. For more information, contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com) or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).

Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Stories

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Towncraft Building, 1122 Willis Ave., Perry and Paley Arches, Soumas Court.

The State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council have funded a monthly program series offered by Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum, from March to August 2022, called Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories. The May event will feature the topic "Work - Perry Stories" with presenters Mary Murphy, Brian Eiteman, Bill Clark, John Palmer, Larry Vodenik, Jim VonBehren and Bob Renze. Stories include: Perry: The Beginning - 1869; Fire! and its Role in Shaping Perry; How Perry Pulled Together to Attract a Pork Processing Plant; Pork Plants in Perry; One Small Business Story - Pucci's; and The Creation of the Paley Arches. The program will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Towncraft Building and Soumas Court. Everyone is invited to come and learn about our local history at these free programs. No registration needed.

Perry Community Plant Swap

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Soumas Court.

Join local plant lovers for a plant swap on Saturday, May 28 hosted by Untitled Plant Company and presented by Atelier at 1109. If you're a first time plant swap attendee, a plant swap is a gathering of plant lovers. We all bring plant related things to trade for new things! Attendees can bring houseplants, pots, planty art and more. Attendees can also ask questions, learn new things about plant care, meet new plant friends and take home cool new planty art. All are welcome (regardless of trades) as there will be plant art, a potting bar and other local merchants showcasing their planty things!

Perry Schools Building Trades Open House

3-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at 2124 Otley, on the corner of 12th and Otley.

The Perry High School building trades department will host an open house from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at 2124 Otley to show off one of the homes built by the students. Food and drinks will be available for everyone for a free-will donation. The building trades department is looking forward to showing off the hard work the students put in this year.

