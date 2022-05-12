Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Artisan Afternoons

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Mary Rose Collection.

Artisan Afternoons continue at Mary Rose Collection, exploring the range of materials and techniques featured artists use to create their work. Presented by Purple Star Studio, these meet-the-artist pop-up events will feature a different artist each Saturday from April to October and showcase a different medium each month. Sally Farley, of Spring Valley Ranch, will be the featured artist on Saturday, May 14. Farley handspins yarn and weaves scarves, placemats and tables runners. Stop by to meet the maker, learn something new, watch demonstrations and shop handmade art. This event is one of four Artisan Afternoons in May, featuring fiber as a creative medium. Upcoming artists include Katie Jensen, of Nostalgic Creative, on May 21 and Maggie Howe, of Girl With A Sword Productions, on May 28.

Fiber Festival of Perry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Atelier at 1109, Hotel Pattee.

Get ready for Atelier at 1109's Fiber Festival of Perry and explore the fiber art world from start to finish. Local vendors will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and more for sale at the Hotel Pattee. The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild will also have quilts on display in the Spring Valley Ballroom. Stop by Soumas Court and learn about fiber collection and sheep shearing, along with processing wool and creating dyed roving and yarn. Swing into Atelier at 1109 for a Yarn Tasting Party and experience all of the new colorways from various yarn distributors. The festival will also feature a spinning and crafting circle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their spinning wheel, drop spindle, WIP, or finished project to show off or work on. Classes and demonstrations will be available all day. Find more information on the Atelier at 1109 Facebook page.

Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa

10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a presentation called Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa by Rosa Snyder at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the library. Thousands of towns and communities were established during Iowa’s pioneer and railroad era. In some instances, they were small towns built around the time of the height of a coal industry that just could not thrive while others supplemented the needs of the countless farmers, and still others were established for very different reasons. Many existed for a few years, some slowly faded away over time, and a few never existed except as “paper” towns. Snyder has researched more than 30 of these towns. At the program she will give stories of a few of these abandoned and disappearing towns around Iowa.

Minburn American Legion Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St., Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host a fish fry fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine-in, carry-out or drive-up service will be available. A free-will donation will be taken, with proceeds going to purchase additional veterans flags at Elmwood Cemetery for Memorial Day. This will be the legion's last fish fry until October.

Perry Police Appreciation Day

1-8 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Perry Hy-Vee.

The Totally Rolled Ice Cream truck will be at Perry Hy-Vee from 1-8 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Totally Rolled will donate 25% of all their sales on Monday to the Perry Police Department as part of the Perry Police Appreciation Day. Look for more ways to donate on the Perry Hy-Vee Facebook page.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Crossroads Church.

A Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Crossroads Church.

Pet Supply and Fundraising Drive

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Perry Hy-Vee.

The Raccoon River Pet Rescue will have a table set up in front of Perry Hy-Vee on Saturday, May 21 to collect needed supplies for the shelter. Community members can help by purchasing items in the store and adding them to the shelter's cart as they exit. Supplies can also be dropped off anytime at the shelter during regular business hours. Cash donations are also welcome. Check out a list of needed supplies on the Raccoon River Pet Rescue's Facebook page.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The final spring market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Perry Public Library Community Room before the Perry Farmers Market returns for the summer season in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to 4-8 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. The May vendor list will be coming soon on the Perry Farmers' Market Facebook page. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

100+ People for Perry Meeting

7 p.m. Monday, May 23 at La Poste.

The 2022 2nd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23 La Poste. One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community. After 25 meetings, the group has pledged $176,400 to 25 local nonprofit projects. The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact the community. Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based and benefit the Perry community. Only members may attend and present. New members are welcome to attend. Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry. For more information, contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com) or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).

Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Stories

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Towncraft Building, 1122 Willis Ave., Perry and Paley Arches, Soumas Court.

The State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council have funded a monthly program series offered by Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum, from March to August 2022, called Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories. The May event will feature the topic "Work - Perry Stories" with presenters Mary Murphy, Brian Eiteman, Bill Clark, John Palmer, Larry Vodenik, Jim VonBehren and Bob Renze. Stories include: Perry: The Beginning - 1869; Fire! and its Role in Shaping Perry; How Perry Pulled Together to Attract a Pork Processing Plant; Pork Plants in Perry; One Small Business Story - Pucci's; and The Creation of the Paley Arches. The program will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Towncraft Building and Soumas Court. Everyone is invited to come and learn about our local history at these free programs. No registration needed.

