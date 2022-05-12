Atelier at 1109 to host Fiber Festival of Perry on May 14

Fiber will be celebrated in Perry on Saturday.

Atelier at 1109 will host the Fiber Festival of Perry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The festival is returning to an in-person format this year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Art on the Prairie celebrated Fiber Art Month in 2021 with artist pop-ups, workshops and more.

The Fiber Art Fair was originally started in 2017 as a way to highlight local artists. The event has shifted to the Fiber Festival of Perry.

“We want to keep this tradition, (Mary Rose Nichols) started it and we want to keep it going,” organizer Jenny Eklund said of Atelier at 1109 hosting this year’s festival. “We are keeping Mary’s dream, we’re keeping that dream going.”

Fellow organizer Ashley Anderson said the Fiber Festival of Perry will feature around 12 artists spread through Atelier at 1109, the Hotel Pattee or Soumas Court.

“We have everything from sheep shearing to fiber dying to artists creating stuff,” she said.

A Work In Progress Circle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Soumas Court for anyone wanting to work on projects or get ideas. A yarn swap will also be held in Soumas Court from 12-1 p.m.

A yarn tasting party will be held from 12-4 p.m. at Atelier at 1109 and Anderson said they will have different swatches and samples of new yarn.

Classes will also be offered. Beginners Introduction to Crochet with instructor Ann Schulz will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Painting with Wool, 2D Needle Felting Class with instructor Bonnie Ohrt will be held from 1-3 p.m.

The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be set up in the Spring Valley Ballroom at the hotel with quilts on display and members working on projects.

Quilt guild members will also be on hand to show off some of the quilts they made for the various themed rooms at the hotel. Pat Mundy, of the quilt guild, said five rooms will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including the Japanese, Woodworking, Welsh, Italian and Circus Rooms.

“I think a big plus for us is how connected we are to the quilt guild. We love their work and what they’re doing for the hotel, but the bond, the partnership, the connection that we have with them is unbelievable,” Eklund said. “Talk about a great group of friends and artists. The fiber world, I think for Perry, is just going to keep going.”

Eklund and Anderson have seen interest in fiber mediums grow throughout the pandemic.

“I think COVID somewhat helped with it in a weird way because people didn’t have anything to do at home so they would look at videos and they would teach themselves to knit, crochet, weave even,” Anderson said.

A variety of fiber mediums will be on display during the Fiber Festival of Perry on Saturday.

“It will be nice to showcase fiber art from start to finish, specifically, from what happens when the baby lambs get sheared all the way to cleaning, dyeing and then creation,” Anderson said.

For more information about the Fiber Festival of Perry, visit the Atelier at 1109 Facebook page.