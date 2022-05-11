Woodward Public Library to host program about Iowa abandoned and disappearing towns May 14

COURTESY OF WOODWARD PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Woodward Public Library has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host a presentation called Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa by Rosa Snyder at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the library. A cultural resource for Iowans since 1971, Humanities Iowa offers many cultural and historical programs and grants to Iowa's communities.

Thousands of towns and communities were established during Iowa’s pioneer and railroad era. In some instances, they were small towns built around the time of the height of a coal industry that just could not thrive while others supplemented the needs of the countless farmers, and still others were established for very different reasons. Many existed for a few years, some slowly faded away over time and a few never existed except as “paper” towns. Regardless of why they originated or why they diminished, each community has its own unique story. Towns are truly windows to our past and have helped form the history of our state. Discovering and learning about them helps to keep their names and memories from oblivion. Take a tour around Iowa exploring a sampling of these idiosyncratic communities in photographs and stories.

Rosa has researched more than 30 of these towns. At the program she will give stories of a few of these abandoned and disappearing towns around Iowa.