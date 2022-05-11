Fareway finalizes plans for new store in Granger

COURTESY OF FAREWAY STORES, INC.

Fareway Stores, Inc. plans to construct an approximately 19,000 square foot store on the SE corner of State Street and Oak Street in Granger. Construction is planned to begin in 2024, with a tentative opening in the summer of 2025. Between now and then, public infrastructure work will be completed along State Street and Highway 17.

“Upon opening, as people enter Granger, they will be greeted by their neighborhood Fareway,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We are excited to join the Granger community. We want to thank city officials and the property owner for their hard work in making this project possible.”

“Fareway is a great company and a great fit for Granger—we are very excited they are coming to our fast-growing community,” said City of Granger Mayor Tony James. “We look forward to partnering with them for years to come.”

Fareway is committed to providing only the best in fresh, highest quality meat, with full-service butcher counters; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and the highest level of customer service, including to-your-car carryout. Additionally, the location will also offer FastLanes, a self-service checkout option, and online shopping and curbside pick-up, available at Shop.Fareway.com.

“We are very excited that Fareway will be coming to Granger,” said property owners Jane and Bob Sturgeon. “The Fareway store will be a great asset to Granger and the entire community. Fareway is a great company and runs a first-class store. We have looked forward to this event for a very long time.”

Fareway begins the public process this week, with more details forthcoming in the near future.