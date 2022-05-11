100+ People for Perry to meet May 23

COURTESY OF 100+ PEOPLE FOR PERRY

The 2022 2nd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at La Poste.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community.

After 25 meetings, the group has pledged $176,400 to 25 local nonprofit projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community. Each contribution is to stay 100% in the community; no national charities will be considered.

Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by a 501(c)(3), be project based and benefit the Perry community. Only members may attend and present. New members are welcome to attend.

Presentations are non-electronic and will include project details, other current and potential funding sources, and how the cause will advance the quality of life in the community and the betterment of Perry.

For more information, contact Mark Powell (mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (tom.lipovac@gmail.com) or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).