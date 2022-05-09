Perry's Cassidy Hibbert receives Governor's Scholar award

COURTESY OF IOWA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION

Special to the Chief

Cassidy Hibbert of Perry High School was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on Sunday, May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.

"Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to support the education of Iowa’s youth in many ways, including the half-million dollars in annual scholarships awarded to students continuing their education,” said IFBF President Brent Johnson. "Our 20-year title sponsorship of the Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony is just one way we celebrate the exceptional high school students from across the state. We are honored to support these Governor’s Scholars who represent the next generation of Iowa leaders.”

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg.

"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating. "The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office, has made this prestigious event possible for many years."

Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 70 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 60 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.