DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy students compete in welding contest

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Welding Academy students competed in the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 High School Welding Contest on Friday, May 6 in Des Moines. The team placed seventh in the Boys Division. Jarrett Stucker placed 11th as an individual. The contest included 219 welders representing 40 schools across the state of Iowa.

Welders representing the VanKirk Academy included:

Jarrett Stucker (Woodward-Granger High School)

Jayden Flugge-Smith (Woodward-Granger High School)

Dylan Rodgers (Woodward-Granger High School)

Alex Anderson (ADM High School)

Hayden Desmarais (ADM High School)

Rachel Marwedel (Waukee High School)

Welding Instructors: Jim VonBehren and Brent Rowe

The competition was Shielded Metallic Arc Welding in all positions on plate. The top two place winners received a welder. Additional awards included welding hoods and gear.