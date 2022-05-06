Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Bouton Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Bouton Community Center.

The Bouton Breakfast will return for its last spring breakfast on Saturday, May 7 at the Bouton Community Center. The menu includes all-you-can-eat sausage, ham, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice. Adults are $8, children 5-12 are $5 and children under 5 are free. Future breakfasts will be held on Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

Washington Township School Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Washington Township School.

A breakfast will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Washington Township School. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and hash browns. Proceeds will support restoration efforts.

Artisan Afternoons

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Mary Rose Collection.

Artisan Afternoons continue at Mary Rose Collection, exploring the range of materials and techniques featured artists use to create their work. Presented by Purple Star Studio, these meet-the-artist pop-up events will feature a different artist each Saturday from April to October and showcase a different medium each month. May is Fiber Month and will kick off on Saturday, May 7 with Megan Hammer | Megan Hammer Art. Megan's felted wool creations evoke the wonder and enchantment of nature. She combines elements such as live plants, weathered wood, and wool to create whimsical and functional pieces of art to bring the textures of nature into your home. Stop by to meet the maker, learn something new, watch demonstrations and shop handmade art. This event is one of four Artisan Afternoons in May, featuring fiber as a creative medium.

5/14: Sally Farley | Spring Valley Ranch

5/21: Katie Jensen | Nostalgic Creative

5/28: Maggie Howe | Girl With A Sword Productions

Perry High School Prom Walk-In

5 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

The Perry High School prom walk-in will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and guests are asked to enter and exit through the auditorium doors. Students attending prom will be checked in prior to the walk-in and will then stay in the school and leave as a group for the dinner and dance in Madrid.

Fiber Festival of Perry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Atelier at 1109, Hotel Pattee.

Get ready for Atelier at 1109's Fiber Festival of Perry and explore the fiber art world from start to finish. Local vendors will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and more for sale at the Hotel Pattee. The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild will also have quilts on display in the Spring Valley Ballroom. Stop by Soumas Court and learn about fiber collection and sheep shearing, along with processing wool and creating dyed roving and yarn. Swing into Atelier at 1109 for a Yarn Tasting Party and experience all of the new colorways from various yarn distributors. The festival will also feature a spinning and crafting circle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their spinning wheel, drop spindle, WIP, or finished project to show off or work on. Classes and demonstrations will be available all day. Find more information on the Atelier at 1109 Facebook page.

Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa

10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a presentation called Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa by Rosa Snyder at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the library. Thousands of towns and communities were established during Iowa’s pioneer and railroad era. In some instances, they were small towns built around the time of the height of a coal industry that just could not thrive while others supplemented the needs of the countless farmers, and still others were established for very different reasons. Many existed for a few years, some slowly faded away over time, and a few never existed except as “paper” towns. Snyder has researched more than 30 of these towns. At the program she will give stories of a few of these abandoned and disappearing towns around Iowa.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Crossroads Church.

A Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Crossroads Church.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The final spring market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Perry Public Library Community Room before the Perry Farmers Market returns for the summer season in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to 4-8 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. The May vendor list will be coming soon on the Perry Farmers' Market Facebook page. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

