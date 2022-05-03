City of Perry conducting investigation into incident at McCreary Community Building

The city of Perry said it is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred Sunday afternoon at the McCreary Community Building in Perry.

KCCI reported that a family said a preschooler nearly drowned during a birthday party Sunday afternoon at the McCreary Community Building.

The statement from the Perry Parks and Recreation Department said it would review building policy and the actions taken by staff. A relative of the child told KCCI that lifeguards on duty did not act.

"Necessary corrective actions will be taken to ensure the safety of our patrons," Parks and Recreation director John Anderson said in a statement. "This incident does not reflect the culture of safety in our organization and underscores the important role that lifeguards play in keeping our communities safe."