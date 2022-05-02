Perry VanKirk Career Academy to host Tacopalooza, Financial Aid Night on May 4

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy will host a pair of events on Wednesday, May 4.

Tacopalooza will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday to help celebrate the end of the school year. Current DMACC VanKirk Career Academy students, staff and area teachers will be able to purchase $1 tacos from the best taco vendors in town. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy the best of Perry's taco vendors and vote for their favorite.

DMACC representatives from the Perry VanKirk Career Academy will present information on financial aid and the DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Last-Dollar Scholarship and registration from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday. DMACC registration, orientation, application and transcript assistance will be provided and attendees are encouraged to bring their laptops.

Space is limited for the Financial Aid Night. To sign up, contact Connie Saenz at caoliversaenz@dmacc.edu or Tom Lipovac at tflipovac@dmacc.edu.