Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce May programs

COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Special to the Chief

Chess Continues at Perry Public Library in May

Chess instruction and walk-in Chess play will continue at the library in May on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a dedicated hour for students in Grades K-12th, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in the library Community Room. Walk-in chess for all ages is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, also in the Community Room, as well as on Saturdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the library Board Room. Everyone interested is invited to play chess at the library during scheduled times or to schedule individual appointments with instructor David Oliveira. This is a free program and no registration is needed.

Butterfly Encounter with Absolute Science – May 4

Perry Public Library will host Butterfly Encounter, a free program from Absolute Science, at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 on the library grounds. Interact with live butterflies in the Butterfly Encounter Tent, explore the Life Cycle of the Butterfly and learn all about these fascinating creatures at this family-friendly event. Everyone is invited to enjoy this unique and educational experience! No registration needed.

Never Too Old for YA Book Club Meetings – May 4

The Never Too Old for YA Book Club will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. The group meets monthly and will read a variety of old and new titles selected from the Young Adult genre. The featured book for May is "What I Carry" by Jennifer Longo, which is also the 2022 All Iowa Reads Young Adult selected title. All adult and teen readers of Young Adult books are invited to participate in the monthly book discussions, but registration is required. Register online or in person at the library. Books are available at the library for participants, including downloadable eBooks and audiobooks from Bridges/Overdrive and audiobooks from hoopla for library cardholders. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Saturday Storytimes at Perry Public Library – May 7, 14, 21, 28

Saturday Storytimes continue in May at 10:15 a.m. on May 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 10:15 a.m. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities, and crafts at these free events. The May 14 and 28 Storytimes are bilingual. No registration is needed. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Princess Di, Gone but Still Kicking! Musical at Perry Public Library – May 9

Perry Public Library will be the location for a free performance of the one-act musical Princess Di, Gone but Still Kicking! at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 9 in the library Community Room. Performer, writer, and producer of the one-woman musical is Jillann Gabrielle, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, who performs her original works in the Greater Chicago area and Midwest theaters, libraries, public and private venues. She currently offers four musicals featuring popular figures from the Golden Age of Hollywood and this unique program about the “People’s Princess.” Registration is required, and space is limited, so don’t wait to book your seats! Call the library at 515-465-3569 to register or for more information.

HH@CLM Program: Living History Farms Presents Tea Parties Past and Present – May 15

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will offer a Third Sunday program, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. The featured program is Living History Farms Presents Tea Parties Past and Present. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event and learn about the history of tea - where it came from and how it evolved into one of our most popular drinks. No registration is needed. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Monthly Book Club Meeting – May 17

Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 in the library Community Room. The selected title for May is "The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris. All interested readers are invited to join the group for any of the monthly discussions. For more information, call Library Director and discussion leader Mary Murphy: 515-46-3569.

Oceans of Possibilities 2022 Summer Library Programs Begin – May 23

Children of all ages, teens and adults are invited to register for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Programs beginning Monday, May 23 at Perry Public Library. Read books and experience an ocean of fun and educational programs this summer, earning prizes along the way! Water you doing this summer? Come and sea for yourself how we shell-a-brate the oceans of possibilities at our library! Summer programs run through July 28. Save the date: June 4 is the KidsFest summer library programs kick-off. Don’t miss it!

Mystery Book Club Events – May 23, 25

Interested mystery readers are invited to join the virtual Mystery Book Club for the May 2022 events. There are three featured title this month: "The Silenced Woman" by Frederick Weisel, "The Bone Keeper" by Luca Veste and "Random Road" by Thomas Kies. The books are available at the library for registered participants to purchase or to check out. The Zoom book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23 and the virtual Author Talk with the featured writers will take place at 6 p.m., CT, on Wednesday, May 25. Both events are free, but registration is required. Register online, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in person to sign up.

HH@CLM Program: Re-awakening History by Telling Our Stories Series – May 24

The State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council are funding a monthly program series offered by Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum from March to August 2022 called Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories. The May event will feature the topic Work with Library Director and Hometown Heritage Board Member Mary Murphy and the presentation will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Towncraft Building, 1122 Willis Ave., Perry, and the Paley Arches, in Soumas Court. Everyone is invited to come and learn about our local history at these free programs. No registration needed.

Perry Public Library and Carnegie Library Museum Closings – May 29, 30

Perry Public Library and Carnegie Library Museum will be closed Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30 for the Memorial Day Holiday. Summer library hours will begin Tuesday, May 31 for both buildings, which means they are closed on Sundays until fall and winter hours resume after Labor Day, Sept. 5.

May 2022 Craft Club Meeting: Painted Mason Jar Candle – May 31

Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 in the library Community Room. The featured project is a Painted Mason Jar Candle. Interested crafters are invited to join Hunter Martin to create and converse in our comfortable space. Registration and a $5 materials fee are required by the deadline, Wednesday, May 25, to reserve craft materials, but everyone is welcome at this free event. Register online, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in person to sign up.

Oceans of Possibilities KidsFest 2022 at Perry Public Library – June 4

Everyone is invited to join Perry Public Library staff for KidsFest 2022, the official Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Programs kick-off, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at Perry Public Library. Bring the whole family to enjoy kid-friendly games, crafts, bubbles, petting zoo, foam cannon, balloon animals, water table boat float, dunk tank, fire engines and more! $1 lunches will be offered by the Perry Volunteer Fire Department and all the fun is free! Come for KidsFest and discover Oceans of Possibilities while reading, attending programs and earning prizes with us this summer. Register online at: www.perry.lib.ia.us, call: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in to sign up. Special thanks to the following sponsors: Tyson, Hy-Vee, Fareway, Hometown Heritage @ the CLM, Perry Rotary, Perry Public Works, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Parks and Recreation, Bock Family Foundation, Inc. and the Friends of the Perry Public Library.