COURTESY OF ST. PATRICK SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

St. Patrick School recently honored the April Shining Knights. These students were recognized by their teachers for being respectful.

The April Shining Knights include Diego Sanchez, Ruth Sanchez, Savannah Pisani, Yahir Ramirez, Parker James, Atticis Braaksma, Kennedee Cromwell, Montserrat Hernandez, Kya Lutterman and Christopher Hernandez-Ruiz.