The Lazy Goose Boba Tea and Ice Cream opens in Perry

The line stretched out the door at The Lazy Goose Boba Tea and Ice Cream just a week after opening in Perry.

The business opened its doors on April 5 and the Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on April 15.

“Our first official day open was Tuesday, April 5. That week was a soft opening, but there was nothing soft about it. We got slammed, but I’m not complaining,” Ivette Drahos said with a laugh.

She was happy to see others enjoying boba tea as much as she does.

“I didn’t realize how much people needed boba, everyone keeps telling me how happy they are that we’re here. They don’t have to make that drive to Des Moines,” she added.

Having access to boba tea, which consists of black tea, milk, ice and tapioca pearls that is shaken up, and ice cream in Perry was one of the driving forces behind the opening of The Lazy Goose.

Ivette and her husband, Mark, would typically take their kids on Sundays to get ice cream. The family frequented CherryBerry when they lived in the Cedar Falls, Waterloo area. That changed to Orange Leaf when they moved to Wisconsin. Once they moved to Perry, where Ivette grew up, they started looking for a new ice cream destination.

“Then two years ago my obsession with boba (began),” Ivette said after she tried the drink. “When we moved here, I saw they had several in Des Moines so every time my kids had practice or a game or tournaments outside Perry, I would always manage to be near a boba place.”

Though the drive soon became a hassle and Ivette and Mark started talking about opening their own shop.

“I said I’m just going to open one and hopefully people can also start their traditions on Sundays and bring their kids and what not. And my husband’s like yeah, ‘let’s do it’ and we did," Ivette said. "He was more of the ice cream idea and I was more into the boba and we’re like let’s just put it together and it was a hit.”

The Drahos looked at places to lease and decided to move into the space formerly occupied by Maddie Cakes Bakery as Ivette said it was mostly move-in ready. A counter and additional seating was added, as well as a foosball table and selfie station with The Lazy Goose logo. A wall was also taken down and ice cream machines were added. Ivette said they are looking into adding some outside seating for people to sit down and enjoy their drinks during nice weather.

The Lazy Goose Boba Tea and Ice Cream offers milk teas with various flavors, including honeydew, mango and strawberry. The shop also serves fruity teas, which Ivette said are more like refreshers that are mixed with lemonade and green tea along with a syrup, including pineapple, passionfruit, mango or kiwi. Ice is added and the drinks are shaken in a machine. Customers can also choose to add toppings, including popping bobas in strawberry, mango or kiwi, as well as the traditional black pearl tapioca or jellies.

The Lazy Goose also offers smoothies, root beer or orange floats as well as self-serve ice cream with a variety of toppings. A bakery case is also filled with treats, including cookies, cakes, muffins, Bundt cakes and more.

Just a month into opening, Ivette said the support from the community has exceeded their expectations.

“I thought it was going to be popular, but I did not imagine it was going to be this good,” she said. “Everyone has definitely been supportive of us. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

Where to find The Lazy Goose Boba Tea and Ice Cream

Address: 1014 2nd St., Perry

Facebook: @TheLazyGooseBobaTeaandFrozenYogurt

Hours: Tuesday, 12-5 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Hours will be extended after Memorial Day.