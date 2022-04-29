DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy students have lunch with DMACC's president

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY
Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief
Those taking part in the lunch in Perry included, front row, from left, DMACC President Rob Denson; Mayquelin Cisneros of Perry, Biology; Spencer Hall of Dallas Center, Liberal Arts; Misty Gomez of Perry, Political Science; Nicole Stepleton-Hardin, DMACC Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Dylan Ingram of Adel, Welding. Second row, Marielena Ramirez of Perry, Biology; Jaylene Karolus of Perry, Liberal Arts; Nubia Torres of Perry, Education. Third row, Macy Killmer of Perry, Dental Hygiene; Rachel Marwedel, of Waukee, Welding; Kaydee Bennett of Perry, Health Occupations. Fourth row, Kailin Olson of Perry, Health Occupations; Victoria Austin of Adel, Health Occupations; Mason Knapp of Panora, Welding/Automotive. Fifth row, Jefrey Gonzales of Perry, Engineering; Brian Hernandez of Perry, Welding/Automotive. Sixth row, Eddie Diaz, Director, DMACC Perry VanKirk Center; Enrique Rivera of Perry, Welding; and Fithawi Andemichel of Perry, Business.

DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy students joined DMACC President Rob Denson, DMACC Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Nicole Stepleton-Hardin and DMACC Perry VanKirk Center Director Eddie Diaz for lunch on Thursday, April 28 as part of the college's ongoing "Lunch With the President" Series. ​ 

President Denson regularly joins students for lunch at every DMACC location. The informal lunches create an opportunity for Denson and other DMACC staff members to hear directly from students about what they like best about attending DMACC and about how the college could help improve their experience.