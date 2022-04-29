DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy students have lunch with DMACC's president

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy students joined DMACC President Rob Denson, DMACC Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Nicole Stepleton-Hardin and DMACC Perry VanKirk Center Director Eddie Diaz for lunch on Thursday, April 28 as part of the college's ongoing "Lunch With the President" Series. ​

President Denson regularly joins students for lunch at every DMACC location. The informal lunches create an opportunity for Denson and other DMACC staff members to hear directly from students about what they like best about attending DMACC and about how the college could help improve their experience.