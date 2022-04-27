Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Perry Employer Roundtable

2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at La Poste.

In a joint effort to assist Perry businesses with their workforce needs, the City of Perry, Perry Chamber of Commerce, Perry Economic Development, and Greater Dallas County Development Alliance are partnering with IowaWORKS and other resource providers to host a Perry Employer Roundtable on Thursday, April 28. The Perry Employer Roundtable is open to any employers and is free to attend, but registration is requested which also includes basic workforce survey questions.

Woodward-Granger Blood Drive

11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Woodward-Granger High School

The Woodward-Granger High School Student Council will host a blood drive on Friday, April 29. Schedule a blood donation appointment online or call 800.287.4903.

Dallas County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host its second annual plant sale on Saturday, April 30. The event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the Dallas County Master Gardeners' demonstration garden. Items for sale include perennials, annuals, vegetables, house plants, succulents, horticulture books, pre-potted arranged plants, plant containers, denim garden apron and garden art.

Drug Take Back Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Perry Police Department, 908 Willis Ave.

The Perry Police Department will again be participating in the DEA's nationwide Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Perry Police Department. Drop off any expired or unwanted prescription and over the counter medications. The Perry Police Department participates in this program twice a year, spring and fall, in an effort to provide a safe way to dispose of unused or expired medications. This helps keep those medications out of our landfills and away from those persons who may misuse them. There is no need to remove labels from bottles as the Police Department will dispose of them. No inhalers or needles will be accepted.

Historical Craft Club: May Day Baskets

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will offer an historical craft program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 and the featured craft will be May Day Baskets. Learn the history of this springtime tradition and make your own May basket to take home at this free event. Registration is not required, but recommended, for this family-friendly event. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Project Deliver the Love

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Perry Lutheran Homes, 1300 28th St., Perry.

Perry Lutheran Homes will host “Project Deliver the LOVE” on Wednesday, May 4. Over 150 volunteers will be hand-delivering smiles, warm greetings and baskets full of love and encouragement to 400 local, elderly men and women. Basket assembly will take place at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus. The first volunteer shift starts at 9 a.m. Each volunteer will assemble baskets and then deliver those baskets to elderly residents in the community. The last volunteer shift starts at 3 p.m. Volunteers will need to be age 12 and over to assemble baskets and age 16 and over with a valid driver’s license to be a driver for delivery. Sign up to volunteer online. Or, email or call Sara Nefzger at Perry Lutheran Homes: 515-465-5316 or snefzger@perrylutheranhomes.org.

Butterfly Encounter from Absolute Science

10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Perry Public Library grounds.

Perry Public Library will host Butterfly Encounter, a free program from Absolute Science, at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 on the library grounds. Interact with live butterflies in the Butterfly Encounter Tent, explore the Life Cycle of the Butterfly and learn all about these fascinating creatures at this family-friendly event. Everyone is invited to enjoy this unique and educational experience. No registration needed.

'Princess Di, Gone but Still Kicking!'

2 p.m. Monday, May 9 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

Perry Public Library will be the location for a free performance of the one-act musical "Princess Di, Gone but Still Kicking!" at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 9 in the library Community Room. Performer, writer and producer of the one-woman musical is Jillann Gabrielle, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, who performs her original works in the Greater Chicago area and Midwest theaters, libraries, public and private venues. She currently offers four musicals featuring popular figures from the Golden Age of Hollywood and this unique program about the “People’s Princess.” Registration is required, and space is limited, so don’t wait to book your seats. Call the library: 515-465-3569 to register or for more information.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.