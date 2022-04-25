DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy hosts first welding contest

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Welding Academy students competed in the first VanKirk Career Academy Welding Contest on April 14, organized by Welding Instructors Jim VonBehren and Brent Rowe. Retired Adjunct Instructor Bob Hunt assisted with judging. Top welders advance to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 High School Welding Contest on May 6 in Des Moines.

Welders representing the VanKirk Academy will be:

Rachel Marwedel (Waukee High School)

Jayden Flugge-Smith (Woodward-Granger High School)

Jarrett Stucker (Woodward-Granger High School)

Alex Anderson (ADM High School)

Dylan Rodgers (Woodward-Granger High School)

Hayden Desmarais (ADM High School)

The 2022 “High School Weld Off,” presented by Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #33 will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude by 2 p.m. The competition will be SMAW (Shielded Metallic Arc Welding) in all positions on plate. The top two place winners receive a welder. Additional awards include welding hoods and gear.