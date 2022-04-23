iJAG sponsors Perry High School Career Discovery Day

COURTESY OF PERRY HIGH SCHOOL IJAG

Special to the Chief

Tina Lutterman and Stacey Walton, iJAG Education Specialists, organized and managed the logistics for the iJAG sponsored PHS Career Discovery Day on Friday, April 22. Students explored career options as they attended presentations related to occupations of interest. The biennial event also offers students the opportunity to visit with businesses, college representatives and military recruiters.

The event included:

37 career focused presentations

114 classroom sessions

26 different businesses hosted tables in the PHS Gymnasium

14 student ambassadors helped to set up and organize presenters

iJAG classes assisted with typing attendance lists, tidying spaces, and other event details

The entire PHS administration, counseling office, teaching staff, office staff, and support staff participated in some capacity

Lutterman baked all of the desserts for the presenters

Lutterman's iJAG class also organized the 2022 iJAG Community Blood Drive on March 31, mobilizing PHS iJAG students in this biannual community service project with LifeServe Blood Center.