Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Voas Volunteer Day

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Voas Nature Area, 19286 Lexington Rd, Minburn

With the successful removal of the shrubby understory, the Dallas County Conservation Board said it has created a disturbance that is ideal for the growth of invasive garlic mustard. The good news is that DCCB has been able to control it wherever it is pulled. If you have considered other volunteer days but thought the work might be too difficult, garlic mustard is an easy pull. Children welcome and encouraged. No registration required.

Rising from the Ashes

9-10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Voas Nature Area, 19286 Lexington Rd, Minburn.

Fire is a valuable tool in the toolbelt of natural resource managers. Join Naturalist/Natural Resource Manager Zach Moss for a glimpse into “good fire” in Dallas County. Participants will hit the trails at Voas for a short hike to walk through the ashes of a recently-burned area. Participants will also observe the re-birth of the prairie, discuss the ecology of fire in tallgrass prairie and oak savanna ecosystems and do some scientific investigations to make meaning of why we are intentionally setting fire to our precious native ecosystems. No registration required.

3rd Sunday Program: Traditional and Modern Quilting

2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend a Third Sunday program called Traditional and Modern Quilting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, offered by Hometown Heritage @ the Carnegie Library Museum. This program is for quilters and non-quilters alike, with an opportunity for beginning quilters to learn the craft. No registration is needed for this free program. All are welcome.

Kuehn's Ochante Work Session

2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Kuehn Conservation Area, 32828 Houston Trail, Earlham.

The next session for the volunteer group Kuehn's Ochante will involve re-constructing the cedar arbor. Tasks will be available for all ability levels and tools are provided. Please be aware that if you would like to join this group, a volunteer application must be completed. Call 515-465-3577 to get more information about that process.

Traditional Native Gardening – The Three Sisters Story

4-5 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Kuehn Conservation Area, 32828 Houston Trail, Earlham.

Join Irma Wilson White, Omaha/Winnebago Elder, to learn about traditional Native gardening practices and to start forming relationships, not only with fellow gardeners, but with the land and the food we eat. The three sisters planting will be the focus of the gathering, with Irma sharing traditions and stories of the corn, squash and beans. The lessons will be concluded by engaging participants in the planting of The Three Sisters plots at Kuehn. Attendees will take three sisters seeds home to start their own stories. Registration is required.

Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories Program Series

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Perry High School.

The State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council are funding a monthly program series offered by Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum from March to August 2022 called Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories. The April program, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at Perry High School, will be presented by Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti, who will talk about Education in Perry. A panel discussion and tour of the History Corridor will be featured during the free program.

Perry Employer Roundtable

2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at La Poste.

In a joint effort to assist Perry businesses with their workforce needs, the City of Perry, Perry Chamber of Commerce, Perry Economic Development, and Greater Dallas County Development Alliance are partnering with IowaWORKS and other resource providers to host a Perry Employer Roundtable on Thursday, April 28. The Perry Employer Roundtable is open to any employers and is free to attend, but registration is requested which also includes basic workforce survey questions.

Woodward-Granger Blood Drive

11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Woodward-Granger High School

The Woodward-Granger High School Student Council will host a blood drive on Friday, April 29. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Dallas County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host its second annual plant sale on Saturday, April 30. The event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the Dallas County Master Gardeners' demonstration garden. Items for sale include perennials, annuals, vegetables, house plants, succulents, horticulture books, pre-potted arranged plants, plant containers, denim garden apron and garden art.

Historical Craft Club: May Day Baskets

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will offer an historical craft program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 and the featured craft will be May Day Baskets. Learn the history of this springtime tradition and make your own May basket to take home at this free event. Registration is not required, but recommended, for this family-friendly event. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Butterfly Encounter from Absolute Science

10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Perry Public Library grounds.

Perry Public Library will host Butterfly Encounter, a free program from Absolute Science, at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 on the library grounds. Interact with live butterflies in the Butterfly Encounter Tent, explore the Life Cycle of the Butterfly and learn all about these fascinating creatures at this family-friendly event. Everyone is invited to enjoy this unique and educational experience. No registration needed.

'Princess Di, Gone but Still Kicking!'

2 p.m. Monday, May 9 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

Perry Public Library will be the location for a free performance of the one-act musical "Princess Di, Gone but Still Kicking!" at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 9 in the library Community Room. Performer, writer and producer of the one-woman musical is Jillann Gabrielle, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, who performs her original works in the Greater Chicago area and Midwest theaters, libraries, public and private venues. She currently offers four musicals featuring popular figures from the Golden Age of Hollywood and this unique program about the “People’s Princess.” Registration is required, and space is limited, so don’t wait to book your seats. Call the library: 515-465-3569 to register or for more information.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.