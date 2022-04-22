DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Summer Youth Internship Program to return for third year

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY

Special to the Chief

DMACC at Perry’s VanKirk Career Academy Summer Youth Internship Program will return for the third year, beginning May 24. The program seeks to make a difference for local youth by providing students with work-readiness training, workplace experience and hourly wages for their summer work.

“Young people can earn and learn through this internship, the benefits of students being employed during the summer are too great to not take advantage of this opportunity,” said Eddie Diaz, site director of the DMACC VanKirk Academy in Perry. “Employers get an opportunity to train the future workforce with support from grant funds and DMACC staff.”

Participants are placed with an area employer for up to eight weeks. During this time, students receive support from DMACC staff through weekly meetings, site visits and soft-skills training. Youth leave the summer internship having earned income, learned valuable skills and been empowered with experiences that they can use in education and future employment. As part of the internship, participants take outdoor summer trips in the central Iowa region to explore the outdoors, team building and have fun.

Employer partners, on the other hand, can mentor young people between 14 and 21 years of age, establish relationships with potential employees and benefit from being engaged in efforts to improve the Perry community. DMACC’s VanKirk Academy is looking for business partners that are interested in hosting a summer intern at no cost to them.

“Through our work-based learning curriculum and our DMACC team we will help students and employers make the most of the 8-week internship” added Connie Saenz, Future Ready Perry Coordinator. “The state invested in this program, and we are looking for eight employers that want to capitalize on the opportunity to help develop Iowa’s future workforce.”

The DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Summer Youth Internship Program obtained a grant of over $87,000 through an Iowa Workforce Development and consists of three cohorts, each specializing in a different field. Apprenticeship options are Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Trades and Workplace Learning. The program will continue through Aug. 4. Intern pay will range from $12-$14 per hour, depending on the type of employment, and be funded by the grant. Interns participating in the CNA track will be placed with long-term care facilities, while the construction trades interns will help revitalize homes in the community with partnerships with the city and Habitat for Humanity. Lastly, the workplace learning interns will be placed with partners in fields like education, hospitality, retail, health and more.