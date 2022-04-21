Perry School Foundation asks community to help replace flagpoles at Violet Hill Cemetery

COURTESY OF PERRY SCHOOL FOUNDATION

Special to the Chief

The Perry School Foundation supports veterans by sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Celebration. Thanks to a grant submitted by Linda Kaufman and Tom Lipovac on behalf of the foundation, the Bock Family Foundation approved funding for a new telescopic 30 foot flagpole to replace the ones currently in the veterans section.

The 2020 derecho also destroyed several smaller flagpoles at the cemetery, but not all were covered by insurance. The Perry School Foundation is inviting community members or groups to sponsor one of 14 flagpoles. A donation of $550 will buy one new 15 foot flagpole, a flag and pay for the installation of the pole. Also included is a 4x8” plaque to be placed at the base of the pole to recognize the donor or a person, if the flagpole is in honor of someone.

The Perry School Foundation is asking for community support in replacing 14 flagpoles at Violet Hill Cemetery. Please help us show appreciation for our veterans by flying the flags once again.

For more information, contact Linda Kaufman at kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com.