COURTESY OF ST. PATRICK SCHOOL

Special to the Chief

St. Patrick School recently honored the March Shining Knights. These students were recognized for being faithful throughout the school day.

The March Shining Knights include Matthew McDevitt, Hanna Sucher, Xavier Fernandes, Justin Carrillo, Brooks Brelsford, Demian Lepe-Godoy, Angel Santis, Alina Perla and Faith Schultz.