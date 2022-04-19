Perry to host employer roundtable April 28

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

In a joint effort to assist Perry businesses with their workforce needs, the city of Perry, Perry Chamber of Commerce, Perry Economic Development and Greater Dallas County Development Alliance are partnering with IowaWORKS and other resource providers to host a Perry Employer Roundtable from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at La Poste.

“A strong workforce is critical for the economic development of a community,” said Eddie Diaz, Director of DMACC VanKirk Career Academy and Perry Economic Development Secretary. “We have worked with our partners to address these challenges over the last couple of years but the challenges are growing nationally and it is clear that local solutions are needed.”

Employers are invited to attend the roundtable discussion to connect with other employers and statewide service providers, learn about Perry’s laborshed and available workforce resources, discuss challenges and successes of local workforce development, as well as strategize for collective short-term and long-term solutions.

“Many Perry businesses are expanding and we are attracting new businesses to Perry as well,” said Daniel Van Holland, Community and Economic Development Director for the city of Perry. “Overall, that is a great thing, but it is no secret that we are facing a workforce shortage, just as many other communities are across the state.”

Area resource partners and service providers will also be in attendance to be a part of the conversation and share information, including IowaWORKS Business Services, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Children & Families of Iowa, Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship, DMACC Workforce Training Academy, DMCACC Business Solutions, and more as available.

“We are always looking for ways to support businesses in Perry,” added Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. “Although businesses vary in size and by industry, a common thread is that most have employees and many are facing workforce issues. This roundtable will be an opportunity to bring people together to hopefully realize that they are not alone when facing this challenge. There are resources available to assist them individually and we as community partners are looking for ways to attract workforce to Perry.”

The Perry Employer Roundtable is open to any employers and is free to attend, but online registration is requested which also includes basic workforce survey questions.

For more information about the Perry Employer Roundtable, contact Lynsi Pasutti at the Perry Chamber of Commerce at Lynsi.Pasutti@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601 or Daniel Van Holland at the city of Perry at Daniel.VanHolland@PerryIA.org or 515-465-2481.