Bock Family Foundation announces spring grant recipients

COURTESY OF BOCK FAMILY FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. announced that $57,892.12 was awarded to 18 grant recipients on Monday, April 18 at a presentation held at the Perry Public Library. Since 2002, The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling more than $2.3 million, including grants awarded in this grant cycle.

The recipients of spring 2022 grant awards include:

Dallas County Conservation Board – $7,500 for RRVT/HTT Connector Phase V

Perry Public Library – $1,200 for KidsFest

Perry Chamber Foundation, Inc. – $5,000 for upgrading digital message board

Perry Area Child Development Center – $9,000 for scholarships

Raccoon River Pet Rescue – $2,500 for trees

PRESBY Child Care Program – $3,184.59 for cabinets, shelving & materials

Perry Area Emergency Food Council – $2,500 for Pantry Farmers Market Dollars

P.A.C.E.S. – $6,600 for Summer Program

St. Patrick Catholic School – $5,000 towards security cameras & locking mechanism for entry door

Perry Youth Football – $1,800 for helmets

Perry Middle School – $2,000 for STEM project

Perry Schools, Brady Library – $2,232.53 for display shelves

Washington Township Consolidated School Foundation – $2,575 for water heater/water lines

City of Bouton – $2,500 towards ADA accessible playground area

Minburn Public Library – $650 for library materials

Minburn Community Betterment Group – $650 for Meet Me in Minburn Concert Series

American Legion Auxiliary Osbourne Unit #99 – $500 to replace metal sign at Elmwood Cemetery

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport Inc. – $2,500 for low cost spay/neuter clinics

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc., located in Perry, was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates in 2002, and is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes.

Projects funded must be located in Dallas County. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government. The foundation awards grants in the fall and spring. Application deadlines are Sept. 1 and March 1 respectively. Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Bock Family Foundation, at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com or PO Box 487, Perry, IA, 50220.

Directors of the Bock Family Foundation include Jon S. Peters-President, Brent Halling-Vice-President, Joyce Van Kirk- Secretary, Jean Bromert, John C. Powell, Cat Stokes and Rusty Burgett.