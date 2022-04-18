Bock Family Foundation announces spring grant recipients

COURTESY OF BOCK FAMILY FOUNDATION
Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. announced that $57,892.12 was awarded to 18 grant recipients on Monday, April 18 at a presentation held at the Perry Public Library. Since 2002, The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling more than $2.3 million, including grants awarded in this grant cycle. 

The recipients of spring 2022 grant awards include:

  • Dallas County Conservation Board – $7,500 for RRVT/HTT Connector Phase V
  • Perry Public Library – $1,200 for KidsFest
  • Perry Chamber Foundation, Inc. – $5,000 for upgrading digital message board
  • Perry Area Child Development Center – $9,000 for scholarships
  • Raccoon River Pet Rescue – $2,500 for trees
  • PRESBY Child Care Program – $3,184.59 for cabinets, shelving & materials
  • Perry Area Emergency Food Council – $2,500 for Pantry Farmers Market Dollars
  • P.A.C.E.S. – $6,600 for Summer Program
  • St. Patrick Catholic School – $5,000 towards security cameras & locking mechanism for entry door
  • Perry Youth Football – $1,800 for helmets
  • Perry Middle School – $2,000 for STEM project
  • Perry Schools, Brady Library – $2,232.53 for display shelves
  • Washington Township Consolidated School Foundation – $2,575 for water heater/water lines
  • City of Bouton – $2,500 towards ADA accessible playground area
  • Minburn Public Library – $650 for library materials
  • Minburn Community Betterment Group – $650 for Meet Me in Minburn Concert Series
  • American Legion Auxiliary Osbourne Unit #99 – $500 to replace metal sign at Elmwood Cemetery
  • AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport Inc. – $2,500 for low cost spay/neuter clinics
Perry Youth Football receives a Bock Family Foundation grant during a presentation on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Perry Public Library.

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc., located in Perry, was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates in 2002, and is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. 

Projects funded must be located in Dallas County. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government. The foundation awards grants in the fall and spring.  Application deadlines are Sept. 1 and March 1 respectively. Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Bock Family Foundation, at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com or PO Box 487, Perry, IA, 50220.

Directors of the Bock Family Foundation include Jon S. Peters-President, Brent Halling-Vice-President, Joyce Van Kirk- Secretary, Jean Bromert, John C. Powell, Cat Stokes and Rusty Burgett.