Happenings in and around Perry

Making Natural Egg Dye

4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will present a workshop on Thursday, April 14. Making Natural Egg Dye is a free program that focuses on the historical methods of making and using egg dye. Everyone will go home with the knowledge to make the dye at home and with some fun dyed eggs.

A Conversation with... Perry Police Chief Vaughn

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum program, A Conversation With... Police Chief Eric Vaughn. Come meet Chief Vaughn, learn more about him, and enjoy the conversation at this free event.

Egg My House

Sunday, April 17 around Woodward.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors will present Egg My House on Sunday, April 17. Children will wake up on Easter morning to a front yard covered in plastic Easter eggs filled with candy. The cost is $10/dozen or $35/four dozen. To order, message Woodward Friends and Neighbors on Facebook or text/call Keri at 515-360-5208 or Rocky at 515-298-2671. Orders will be taken through April 15.

Easter Bunny Visits

Sunday, April 17 around Woodward.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors is bringing the Easter Bunny to town. Schedule a visit from the Easter Bunny on Easter Sunday, $20 for 20 minutes. For more information, or to sign up, call Rocky at 515-298-2671.

Minburn Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Rogers Park.

Info: Join the Minburn Public Library, with help from the Minburn Fire Department, for the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. The sections are divided by age groups. the hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m.

Perry Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Wiese Park.

Perry Parks and Recreation will be holding an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 in Wiese Park. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at 10 a.m. The McCreary Center will not provide a camera, so parents make sure to bring your camera if you would like to take a picture. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. The hunt is for kids ages 2-8. This event is free to all families and offers free candy and prizes donated by local businesses.

Woodward Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library and the Woodward Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt. Come to the library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Free books will also be available. The hunt is for children up to fifth grade.

Granger Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Granger Parks and Rec Field.

Stone Bridge Church and Granger Nursing Home will sponsor an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at the Granger Parks and Recreation field. Thousands of candy-filled eggs will be available for the kids of Granger. The Easter Bunny will be there along with special prize giveaways.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of spring markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the 3rd Saturday of the month – April 16 and May 21 – to hold us over until the summer season begins in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to four to eight vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. The April vendor list will be coming soon on the Perry Farmers Market Facebook page. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

Perry Hy-Vee Easter Egg Hunt

12 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Perry Hy-Vee will host a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. Children 12 and under are invited to participate. The hunt will be held outside on the east side of the Hy-Vee store. Special prizes will be found in some of the eggs, with one Easter egg containing a free Easter basket surprise. The Hy-Vee Bunny will be available to take free photos, so make sure to bring your phone or camera.

Pattee Rabbit Easter Egg Hunt

12 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Hotel Pattee.

Join the Pattee Rabbit for an eggcellet Easter Egghunt spanning two floors of the Hotel Pattee. The Pattee Rabbit will be available for photos from 12-1 p.m. Easter Sunday and will have hidden eggs on the lower two levels for children ages 0-12 to find. Each child can find and keep 10 eggs total for his/herself. Be on the lookout for four golden eggs which hold extra special prizes, only one golden egg is allowed to be kept by a participating child.

Woodward-Granger Blood Drive

11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Woodward-Granger High School

The Woodward-Granger High School Student Council will host a blood drive on Friday, April 29. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

