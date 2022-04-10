Perry High School’s prom to return May 7; Student tickets on sale from April 11-15

Perry High School’s prom will return to the Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 7.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 and the grand march was moved outdoors to Wiese Park last year because of COVID-19 concerns. The walk-in will return this year to the Performing Arts Center.

“(We're) trying to get back to some normalcy,” said Lydia Olejniczak, the junior class president and member of the prom committee.

“We just have an awesome night planned for the kids. They haven’t had a normal prom since 2019 so we want to get that back on track and encourage everyone to attend,” said Tiffany Olejniczak, one of the prom committee members.

The prom committee, made up of junior class parents and students, helped organize this year’s walk-in, dance and after-prom.

The walk-in, which is open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center. The students will depart for Madrid at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner and dance set for 7-11 p.m. at Eagle’s Ledge. The students head back to Perry for after-prom, which will be held from 12:30-3:30 a.m. in the middle school and high school.

Tiffany said tickets will go on sale to students during lunch from April 11-15. Tickets are $35 and includes an after-prom T-shirt.

Lydia added that Perry students can bring out-of-town guests or recent graduates who have not reached their 20th birthday though a form needs to be completed for the school. Forms have been emailed to juniors and seniors and can be picked up in the high school office.

This year’s prom theme is Grand Gala and Lydia is looking forward to seeing how all of the prom committee’s work comes together. She is especially looking forward to this year’s modern barn venue at Eagle’s Ledge as the space just opened in the fall.

Fellow junior Kathryn West added that the group started fundraising over the summer. Students sold brownie sundaes at Friday Fest, sno-cones at the Perry Farmers Market and summer concessions.

“The kids have worked hard, they’ve done a lot of work,” Tiffany said of the multiple junior class prom fundraisers.

West added that they also served as waitresses at Casa de Oro for Junior Class Night, ran a can drive and pumped gas at Casey’s. One of the biggest class fundraisers was a Facebook auction on the PHS Class of 2023 page, which Tiffany said brought in almost $6,000.

“We had a ton of support from the community and a lot of our classmates helped us out, which was great,” Lydia said.

The prom committee had an initial goal of around $15,000. That number has been surpassed as the junior class has raised over $20,000 so far for this year’s prom and after-prom.

“The community outreach was just really great, we raised an insane amount just throughout the summer and then into the school year,” Lydia added. “Tons of local businesses have helped, it’s been awesome.”

Local businesses donated items for the junior class Facebook auction as well as prizes for after-prom.

After-prom will kick off with a hypnotist at midnight back in the Performing Arts Center. Other events include laser tag in the middle school, inflatables in the high school gym, LED mini-golf, Bingo, a caricature artist and a variety of food. Prizes will be drawn to finish up the evening.

“We have TVs, a microwave, dorm fridge, gift cards to every place you can imagine, portable speakers and everything in between. We have a lot of good prizes so we just want to incentivize kids to come and be safe and make good choices and attend after-prom,” Tiffany said.

The prom committee encourages students to purchase their tickets next week. West said she hopes the students enjoy everything the prom committee has planned throughout the night.

“I’m looking forward to everything, from the beginning of the night to the end and just seeing all of our plans unfold,” Lydia added. “Especially after-prom, everything we picked I’m excited for, like laser tag. I just hope that everyone has a fun night.”