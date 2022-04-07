Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at St. Pat's School gym.

The Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through April 8. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Perry Fine Arts Series presents OPERA Iowa's 'Arias in Concert'

7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Perry High School's Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting OPERA Iowa’s "Arias in Concert" at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center. Area residents will have the chance to hear one of Iowa’s premier performing arts organizations when OPERA Iowa, Des Moines Metro Opera’s educational touring troupe, arrives on April 8 at the Performing Arts Center. The performance is sponsored by the Perry Fine Arts. The concert is free. Donations are accepted.

Reading with the Easter Bunny

11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at Perry Hy-Vee Dining Area.

Perry Hy-Vee will recognize the Perry Public Library staff as part of its 'Spotlight on Local Businesses' and National Library Week. Library staff members will be at the Perry Hy-Vee on Saturday, April 9 for a free kids event. Bring the kids for Reading with the Bunny at 11 a.m.

Minburn American Legion Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St., Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host a fish fry on Saturday, April 9 at the Washington Township School. The menu will include fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine-in, carry-out, or drive-up service will be available. A free-will donation will be taken. Proceeds from the legion's fish fries are used to support local veterans activities and community projects.

Making Natural Egg Dye

4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will present a workshop on Thursday, April 14. Making Natural Egg Dye is a free program that focuses on the historical methods of making and using egg dye. Everyone will go home with the knowledge to make the dye at home and with some fun dyed eggs.

A Conversation with... Perry Police Chief Vaughn

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Everyone is invited to attend the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum program, A Conversation With... Police Chief Eric Vaughn. Come meet Chief Vaughn, learn more about him, and enjoy the conversation at this free event.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of spring markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the 3rd Saturday of the month – April 16 and May 21 – to hold us over until the summer season begins in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to four to eight vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. The April vendor list will be coming soon on the Perry Farmers Market Facebook page. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce: PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

Egg My House

Sunday, April 17 around Woodward.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors will present Egg My House on Sunday, April 17. Children will wake up on Easter morning to a front yard covered in plastic Easter eggs filled with candy. The cost is $10/dozen or $35/four dozen. To order, message Woodward Friends and Neighbors on Facebook or text/call Keri at 515-360-5208 or Rocky at 515-298-2671. Orders will be taken through April 15.

Easter Bunny Visits

Sunday, April 17 around Woodward.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors is bringing the Easter Bunny to town. Schedule a visit from the Easter Bunny on Easter Sunday, $20 for 20 minutes. For more information, or to sign up, call Rocky at 515-298-2671.

Woodward-Granger Blood Drive

11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Woodward-Granger High School

The Woodward-Granger High School Student Council will host a blood drive on Friday, April 29. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

