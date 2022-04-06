Perry Chamber names Perry Lutheran Homes, Hogers business, volunteer of the year

The Perry Chamber annual dinner returned on Tuesday, April 5 after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s wonderful to see everyone together, it’s been a crazy couple of years. Nobody told us in 2019 that we would have two year of straight chaos, closures and even a Midwest hurricane,” said Cherie Welch, a chamber board member. “With all of the hardships, we’ve had to adapt and that means adding an online presence, providing drive-thru pick-ups and many, many Zoom calls. Our businesses in town came together in many ways to give us all hope.”

In addition to looking back at some of the highlights from the community and the chamber in 2020 and 2021, two awards were also given out.

The first was the Jack Finneseth Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award, which is given to an individual who captures the passion Finneseth had for volunteering.

Misty VonBehren, the 2022 chamber president, said several nominations came in for the volunteer of the year award. The chamber board narrowed the nominees down to three finalists, Andrea Brownlee, Lou and Lois Hoger and Larry Vodenik.

The 2021 Jack Finneseth Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award was then presented to Lou and Lois Hoger. VonBehren said the pair organize the Perry Area Food Pantry as well as serve on other community boards.

“Lou and Lois Hoger are instrumental in our community and they have spent countless hours organizing and making sure that the people of this community are fed and have food on the table,” she added.

The Hogers also recently moved the food pantry to a new location within a day’s notice.

“We are what we are because of 50 volunteers,” Lou said after receiving the volunteer of the year award.

“This is very humbling,” Lois added.

The Spirit of Perry Business of the Year Award was then handed out. The award celebrates a business that best embodies the spirit of the Perry Chamber of Commerce and the Perry community by serving as an example to others through their leadership, service and commitment.

As with the volunteer of the year award, VonBehren said the board received multiple nominations for the business of the year award before narrowing it down to three finalists: Backwards Boutique, Perry Lutheran Homes and the Tin Pig Tavern.

The 2021 Spirit of Perry Business of the Year Award was then given to Perry Lutheran Homes.

“Perry Lutheran Homes, they were nominated for growing and serving the Perry community with the expansion of their facilities and programming, expanding to include Eden Acres, the former Rowley Masonic Home campus was a huge undertaking,” VonBehren said. “They also took on the Meals on Wheels program and now the Project Deliver the Love program, which shows their commitment to caring for the community elders extends well beyond their facilities, it’s about the entire community.”

“Thank you to the chamber, thank you to everybody here, we appreciate your support,” said Perry Lutheran Homes CEO Max Phillips after receiving the business of the year award.

VonBehren thanked everyone for submitting nominations for the volunteer and business of the year awards.

“We had several and it made it a tough decision for the board to choose. However, we have a lot of great people in our community and I feel without all of you, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do every single day,” she said during the chamber’s annual dinner. “This community could not do what it does without all of you so thank you very much.”

The annual dinner concluded with the Big Boom Bracket Battle Grand Finale. Michael Pentico, of the United States Postal Service, faced off against Susan Smith, of No Lawn Left Behind and The Proletariat. Pentico raised $359 to Smith’s $236 in the final round, earning him the honor of receiving a pie in the face.