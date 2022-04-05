City of Perry sets 2022 Yard Waste Collection Schedule

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

Residential curbside yard waste pickup will begin on Wednesday, April 6 on the south side of Willis Avenue. Collection will continue on Wednesday, April 13 on the north side of Willis Avenue.

All yard waste except tree, bush or brush materials are to be placed in paper yard waste bags with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb in front of the residence.

All tree, bush and brush materials are to be bundled and tied in maximum lengths of four feet with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb in front of the residence.

To assure prompt pick-up, please have your yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. If you have any questions, please call City Hall at 515-465-2481.

The 2022 Yard Waste Collection Schedule was featured in the city of Perry's April 2022 newsletter, which was included with the monthly city utility bill.

Visit p.weebly.com/93335938/fdd94a71b5/2022_Yard_Waste_Schedule.pdf to view a copy of the 2021 Yard Waste Collection Schedule.