Perry Elks install officers for 2022-23 lodge year

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Special to the Chief

Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 held its annual Installation of Officers and Elk of the Year presentation on Saturday, April 2.

Travis Landgrebe was installed as Exalted Ruler for the Perry lodge. His fellow chair officers are Leading Knight Bob Muir, Loyal Knight Joe Schieb and Lecturing Knight Eric Derry. Other elected and appointed positions for the 2022-23 lodge year include Inner Guard Dave Davis, Esquire Kevin Paltz and Chaplain Mindy Baxter. New trustees Amber Green and Steve Stammer were welcomed by fellow trustee Heather Erickson. Larry Meacham was installed as lodge secretary with Jon Jamison lodge treasurer.

At the end of the Installation of Officers ceremony the 2021-22 Elk of the Year award was presented. The award, presented by Bob Muir, past Exalted Ruler and Elk of the Year, was given to Kyle Baxter. He has been a member since 2009. Baxter, who resides in Perry with wife Mindy and children Reese, Cash and Charlie, was given the award for various levels of volunteering but mostly his contributions to the reconstruction of the Elks parking lot.

Special thanks to outgoing Trustees Steve Hick and Greg Hagland for their contributions over the past years.