Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce April programs

Friends of the Library Spring Floral Basket Fundraiser Begins - April 1

The Friends of the Perry Public Library are partnering with Perry Greenhouse and Supply to hold a Spring Floral Basket Fundraiser from Friday, April 1 to Saturday, May 21 at Perry Greenhouse and Supply. To support the fundraiser, you may purchase a special voucher, exclusive to the Friends of the Library. With each discount voucher purchased, the Friends receive a portion of the sale price, all which benefits the Perry Public Library and its services. The vouchers are available for $23 at the library during business hours or from the Friends of the Library membership. For best selection, shop early! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Dallas County Seed Library Now at Perry Public Library

The Master Gardeners with Iowa State Extension and Outreach recently established the Dallas County Seed Library, a project developed to distribute open pollinated heirloom seeds, free, to Dallas County gardeners from participating host sites. Perry Public Library is now host to a Seed Library, housed in a special collection display containing a variety of seeds for patrons to take and use in their home gardens. The project helps preserve heirloom seeds and native plants appropriate for cultivation in our area. View a list of available seeds online.

Saturday Storytimes – April 2, 9, 16, 23

Saturday Storytimes will continue at Perry Public Library in April, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in the library Community Room. Join us on Saturdays for stories and more. They're free, and no registration is needed. April 9 and 23 are bilingual! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Celebrate National Library Week at Perry Public Library – April 4-9

Perry Public Library will celebrate the American Library Association’s National Library Week (April 4-9) with special displays, overdue library fines amnesty, prize-drawings and giveaways. The 2022 Theme is Connect With Your Library, and we invite you to visit the library and see all the ways libraries help us connect in our communities.

Spring Things Storytimes Continue at the Library in April

Storytimes are underway at Perry Public Library for three age groups. The Toddler Time group meets Tuesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26 and the Fun for 4s & 5s group meets Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, all from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in the library Community Room. Storytimes at the library are always free, but registration is required. Register online, by phone: 515-465-3569, or in person at the library.

Wee Wonders Recorded Storytimes for Babies – April 7, 21

Wee Wonders recorded Storytimes for babies (infants – 18 months) are posted on the library website twice monthly. With a focus on early literacy, participants receive a free board book for each session! Complete details to access the Storytimes are available at registration. New sessions: April 7, 21. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Quarterly Classics Book Club Meeting – April 12

The April meeting of the Perry Public Library Quarterly Classics Book Club will be held at 7 p.m. on April 12 at the Carnegie Library Museum. The selected title for discussion is "The Count of Monte Cristo" by Alexandre Dumas. Newcomers are always welcome to join the group at any time. Call Jill at the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

(HH@CLM) Program: Making Natural Egg Dye – April 14

Everyone is invited to attend a free Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum program at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Making Natural Egg Dye is a free program that focuses on historical methods of coloring eggs - just in time for Easter. Join Trista Cohea at the Carnegie Library Museum for this fun and timely program.

(HH@CLM) Program: A Conversation With – April 14

Everyone is invited to attend the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum program, A Conversation With…, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at the Carnegie Library Museum. We welcome Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn as our guest for the month of April. Come meet Chief Vaughn, learn more about him, and enjoy the conversation at this free event.

Library Closed for Easter – April 17

Perry Public Library will be closed on Sunday, April 17, for Easter. Reminder to patrons: the book drops are always open!

All Iowa Reads Community-Wide Book Discussion – April 19

Perry Public Library will participate in the 2022 All Iowa Reads event with a community-wide book discussion at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "The Butterfly Effect" by Rachel Mans McKenny. The annual All Iowa Reads event is an occasion for people in the same community to gather together to discuss a single book with an Iowa or Midwestern theme. Guest facilitator George Minot of Iowa City will lead this year’s discussion. This is a free event, and everyone is invited to participate. Books will be available for participants to check out or to purchase for a nominal price at the library. Find more information about All Iowa Reads online.

Monthly Book Club Meeting – April 19

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will participate in the 2022 All Iowa Reads book discussion for their April meeting, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the library Community Room. All readers are invited to us join for an engaging discussion with community friends and neighbors at this annual event.

3rd Sunday Program: Traditional and Modern Quilting (HH@CLM) – April 24

Everyone is invited to attend a Third Sunday program called Traditional and Modern Quilting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, offered by Hometown Heritage @ the Carnegie Library Museum. This program is for quilters and non-quilters alike, with an opportunity for beginning quilters to learn the craft! No registration is needed for this free program. All are welcome.

Craft Club: Mothers Day Cards – April 25

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 25 in the library Community Room. The featured craft will be hand-made Mothers Day Cards. Please join us to create and socialize at any meeting, but registration and a $5 materials fee are required by the deadline, Monday, April 18, to guarantee your supplies. For more information, call the library, 515-465-3569, or visit our website:.

Mystery Book Club Events – April 25, 27

Interested mystery readers are invited to join the virtual Mystery Book Club for the April 2022 events. The featured title for the month is "In My Dreams I Hold a Knife" by Ashley Winstead. The Zoom book discussion with Library Director Mary Murphy will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25 and the virtual Author Talk with Ashley Winstead will take place at 6 p.m., CT, on Wednesday, April 27. Both events are free, but registration is required. Register online, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in person.

Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories Program Series (HH@CLM) – April 26

The State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc. and Iowa Arts Council are funding a monthly program series offered by Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum from March to August 2022 called Re-Awakening History by Telling Our Own Stories. The April program, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at Perry High School, will be presented by Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti, who will talk about Education in Perry. A panel discussion and tour of the History Corridor will be featured during the free program.

Chess at the Library Continues in April

Chess Open Play will continue at the library in April with a dedicated hour for students in K-12th grades, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in the library Community Room. Open Play for all ages is now scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, also in the Community Room, as well as on Saturdays, from 1-2:30 p.m. in the library Board Room. Everyone interested is invited to play chess at the library or to schedule individual instruction with David Oliveira. This is a free program. Call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Announcing the Never Too Old for YA Book Club – May 4

A new book club for readers of Young Adult books will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. The Never Too Old for YA Book Club plans to meet on the first Wednesday of each month, with a variety of old and new titles selected from the Young Adult genre. The featured book for May is "What I Carry" by Jennifer Longo, which is also the 2022 All Iowa Reads Young Adult selected title. All adult and teen readers of Young Adult books are invited to participate in the monthly book discussions, but registration is required. Register online or in person at the library. Books are available at the library for participants, including downloadable eBooks and audiobooks from Bridges/Overdrive and audiobooks from hoopla for library cardholders. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.