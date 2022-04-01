Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast recognizes high school students

COURTESY OF DMACC AT PERRY VANKIRK CAREER ACADEMY

Special to the Chief

The fourth 2021-2022 Future Ready Perry Pathways Breakfast was held on April 1 at the Hotel Pattee. The event recognizes high school students and staff who participate in the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Pathways Program.

In addition to the morning breakfast, students and staff engaged in a discussion of eight key employability skills which enhance career readiness. Concepts included attitude, interpersonal skills, ready to work and service-minded.

Jenny Eklund of the Hotel Pattee was the featured speaker sharing “My Story, My Journey.” Her life in Perry has focused on the arts and the hospitality business. She has been involved in the development of La Poste, Atelier at 1109, Art on the Prairie and the Willis Avenue boulevard art projects. Lessons offered included service to others, a strong work ethic, creating a vision and a dedication to seeing that vision become reality and a willingness to perform tasks beyond your job title and job description. Eklund encouraged students to give their heart and soul to their community.

Future Ready Perry is a community academic movement partnering DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, Perry Economic Development and Perry High School all working together in pursuit of high levels of academic success and career readiness. The program connects high school student interests to future pathways, supporting and incentivizing students to stay on the pathway until they reach their goal.

The Future Ready Perry initiative consists of the Applied Engineering Pathway and the Teacher Pathway with focus on a career path and key employability skills while enrolled in related high school and DMACC academy courses. The pathways are entry preparation for the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Applied Engineering Academy, the Welding Academy and the Teacher Academy through the Career Advantage program. Career Advantage provides students with high school and tuition free DMACC academic credit simultaneously and career readiness preparation for entry into the workforce or post-secondary programs.

For additional information or involvement in the Future Ready Perry initiative, contact Connie Saenz or Tom Lipovac at the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy (515-428-8100).