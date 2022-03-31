Perry High School to present 'Anything Goes' April 1-2

Perry High School is going back in time for this year’s spring musical.

“Anything Goes,” a musical that debuted in 1934, will be presented on April 1-2 at the Perry Performing Arts Center.

“We want to make sure that we give students a variety of experiences for high school theater and since we had done 'Mamma Mia,' which was a more modern show, we wanted to look at some shows that were older, from more of the golden age of musical theater, which is why we started looking at classic musicals,” said Jenn Nelson.

Nelson and fellow director Randy Peterson settled on “Anything Goes” as they felt they had a number of students suited to the musical roles. Plus, Nelson said it also features tap dancing and some great songs.

Peterson added that the spring musical is a light-hearted comedy, which is a change from this fall’s more serious production of “Radium Girls.”

“That’s kind of how we’ve tried to pick shows, we try to do this nice contrast so our students can get a good experience with a number of different genres and time periods,” he said.

Though “Anything Goes” is an older musical, Peterson said a lot of the jokes are still funny and it’s a “very physical piece of comedy.”

The musical is set aboard an ocean liner heading from New York to England and centers around a love triangle between Molly Moorhead, Sebastian Hernandez and Riley Sergent’s characters.

“I play a character named Hope Harcourt, she’s a former debutante who’s a fiance of Lord Evelyn Oakleigh,” Moorhead said. “Throughout the musical, she’s a little lost, she’s not sure what to do because she falls in love with someone else but she’s still engaged. It’s like a little dramatic whirlwind for her.”

Nelson said the cast has been working hard to gear up for this weekend’s production.

“I think we’ve improved leaps and bounds over the past few weeks alone,” Sergent said. “We have a lot of great chemistry and it will really show, I think, especially when the audience will come and see our energy that we bring.”

One element that will add even more energy is the addition of a live pit, led by band director Blaine Schmidt. This is the first live pit since the 2017 production of “Peter Pan” and Nelson said the students have been doing a great job rehearsing with the orchestra members.

“I think the songs are also really fun and entertaining,” Moorhead said. “We have a couple dance numbers that are fun to watch with tap dancing, which I think a lot of people will be enthralled by.”

“It’s a very jazzy show, a lot of the songs are very catchy and keep going through our heads all the time,” Sergent added. “I think it’s a very fun show with a lot of heart and people are going to find it just very entertaining.”

Perry High School will present “Anything Goes” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets are available online and in the high school office. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Hernandez is looking forward to showcasing a different time period during this weekend’s production.

“We have a lot of modern plays that we’ve done in the past and I think people are just going to enjoy that feel of old Broadway,” he said. “It’s definitely something new and I think it’s very exciting to come and see a whole new world.”

“I implore everyone to come watch it because it is such a fun show,” Sergent added. “If it were me, I’d watch it all three times.”

Cast List