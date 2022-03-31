Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Friends of the Library Spring Basket Fundraiser

April 1 - May 21 at Perry Greenhouse and Supply.

The Friends of the Perry Public Library are partnering with Perry Greenhouse and Supply to hold a spring floral basket fundraiser from Friday, April 1 to Saturday, May 21 at Perry Greenhouse and Supply. With each discount voucher purchased, the Friends will receive a portion of the sale price, all to benefit the Perry Public Library and its services. The vouchers are available for $23 at the library during business hours or from the Friends of the Library membership. For best selection, shop early! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. April 1 at St. Pat's School gym.

The Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through April 8. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Perry High School Spring Musical

April 1-2 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Perry High School will present its spring musical, "Anything Goes," at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/PerryDrama. Tickets will also be available at the door before the performances.

Perry Spring Open House

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Perry businesses.

Shop Perry businesses for new spring items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Some shop hours may vary. Spring has sprung and Perry shops have just what you're looking for to freshen up your space and wardrobe to get ready for the new season. Shop new styles, décor and more.

Celebrate National Library Week 2022

April 4-9 at Perry Public Library.

Perry Public Library will celebrate the American Library Association’s National Library Week (April 4-9), with special displays, library fines amnesty and prize-drawings. The 2022 Theme is Connect With Your Library, and we celebrate all the ways libraries help us connect in our communities. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website.

Live Radio Pie Auction

8-9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 on KDLS 99.7 FM or AM 1310.

The day after the Perry Chamber Annual Dinner and Celebration the chamber will have the Live Radio Pie Auction on KDLS Raccoon Valley Radio. Plan on tuning in to KDLS 99.7 FM or AM 1310 from 8-9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6 to catch the action or watch the livestream on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page. Get ready to call in at 515-465-5357 to place your bid on any of the sweet treats that are up for auction. All proceeds will go to the Fourth of July Fireworks Display.

