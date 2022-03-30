Perry Chamber announces business, volunteer of the year nominees

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at at La Poste and chamber members are invited to RSVP before April 1. The evening’s festivities will begin with a social and dinner, followed by a program that will include speakers celebrating the past year’s successes and an award ceremony. The evening will end with the finale of the Big Boom Bracket Battle and Perry Trivia.

“The Chamber’s Annual Dinner gives us an opportunity as a community to recognize all the work of our members, businesses, and volunteers over the last year,” said Misty VonBehren, the 2022 Chamber President. “We are grateful to be able to come together once again to celebrate and socialize with one another.”

The Perry Chamber wishes to thank the community for their nominations for two annual awards – Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

The Spirit of Perry Business of the Year Award celebrates a business that best embodies the spirit of the Perry Chamber of Commerce and the Perry community by serving as an example to others through their leadership, service and commitment. Finalists for Business of the Year include:

Backwards Boutique for “being positively Perry on so many levels, from providing a great experience to their customers and promoting fellow businesses, to giving back to the community with donations and sponsorships, as well as being quick to shift and adapt their operations to provide online shopping amid business closures, which they continue to offer today, being a great example to fellow businesses and mentoring young entrepreneurs, too.”

Perry Lutheran Homes for “continuing to grow and serve the Perry Community with the expansion of their facilities and programming, including taking on the former Rowley facility to create Eden Acres campus. In the toughest two years the senior living and care industry has ever gone through, Perry Lutheran Homes stepped up to not only let their residents know they were loved by so many, but also elderly residents living in their homes in the Perry community through the Project Deliver the LOVE as well as the Meals on Wheels program.”

Tin Pig Tavern for “facing an enormous amount of trials in the last couple of years. They remained committed to the community and showed true dedication to Perry and the success of the business community. By offering another eating establishment in the downtown area, it brings in additional patronage to other businesses. In addition, the rehab of the building is something that is an example to others within the community.”

The Jack Finneseth Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award celebrates an individual that best embodies the spirit and passion Mr. Finneseth had about volunteerism. Like Mr. Finnesseth, this individual goes above and beyond to ensure the success of many events and programs through selflessness and many volunteer hours, much of the time going unrecognized. Finalists for Volunteer of the Year include:

Andrea Brownlee for “always willing to answer the call to volunteer. She has spent countless hours assisting at the Farmers Markets and the BRR event. She has now even taken on the becoming a volunteer firefighter. She is a true example of what giving back to the community is all about!”

Lou and Lois Hoger for “spending countless hours a week organizing and running the Perry Food Pantry, plus orchestrating the renovation and now the move into their new space, all while also serving on other boards and in other community organizations.”

Larry Vodenik for “being involved in some way with every single BRR, first as a business owner and later as a Chamber Board Member, but always as a volunteer that helps keep the tradition alive! It takes a very dedicated person to spend the whole day in the cold at the Hot Chocolate pit stop during the Bike Ride to Rippey to provide a welcoming experience to hundreds and hundreds of riders every year!”

“It is inspiring to receive so many great nominations for these annual awards,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, “but it certainly makes for a tough decision for the Chamber Board to pick just one to honor this year. There are so many businesses and individuals worthy of recognition, especially after such a challenging couple of years.”

All nominees will be recognized at the annual dinner and the award recipients will be announced that night.

In addition to various speeches during the evening’s program, entertainment will include the Grand Finale of the Big Boom Bracket Battle and a Perry Trivia game. Instead of the live pie auction at the Annual Dinner, the Radio Pie Auction will take place on KDLS Raccoon Valley Radio the next day at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

Tickets for the annual dinner are $30 per person and include a meal of beef bourguignon or chicken marsala from the Pattee Café at the Hotel Pattee. Reservations can be made at the Perry Chamber office or online.

For more information about the annual dinner or to register, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at perrychamber@perryia.org or 515-465-4601.