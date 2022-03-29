Perry Chamber announces Big Boom Bracket Battle Grand Finale Duo

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The third round of the Big Boom Bracket Battle brought in a total of $892.83 for the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s annual fireworks drive for the community’s Fourth of July fireworks display, bringing total fundraising efforts now to $3,699.32 – just shy of one third of the total goal. Collected donations determined the winners of the Firecracker 4 to move on to the Grand Finale Duo.

“This round was much slower in the beginning than others have been in the past,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, “but it wasn’t without some excitement in the final 24 hours. I, myself, was surprised with the outcome!”

The Grand Finale Duo for the final round of the Big Boom Bracket Battle are #13 Michael Pentico of the US Postal Service and #11 Susan Smith of No Lawn Left Behind and The Proletariat. They respectively beat out the top two seeded contestants, David Sheffer of Tin Pig Tavern and Gamble Block Brewery and Salvador Lepe of Casa de Oro.

“It is not the first time I’ve been surprised by the outcome of a match-up over the past three years of coordinating the Big Boom Bracket Battle, but quite possible the most I’ve been surprised," Pasutti added. "It really goes to show that anyone can win this with the support from community members and a lot can happen in those final hours!”

Donations for the final round of the contest will be accepted through 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. The leader will be announced, but a last call for donations will be made at the Perry Chamber’s annual dinner later that night at La Poste, where the ultimate winner will be rewarded with a pie in their face.

Just as before, online donations may be submitted at PerryChamber.square.site and in-person donations will be collected at the McCreary Center (1800 Pattee St.) and Ben’s Five & Dime (1221 2nd St.). Donations may also be delivered to the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 1124 Willis Avenue or mailed to PO Box 472, Perry, IA 50220.

The Big Boom Bracket Battle is a bracket-style contest, matching up community members in four weeks of ‘head-to-head’ contests for the sake of fundraising for Perry’s 4th of July fireworks display. Advancement in the bracket is determined by donations from the community, accepted online, by mail, and at various locations in town.

Follow along on with the progress of the Big Boom Bracket Battle online or the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.