Woodward Public Library to host North Dallas County Job Fair on March 26

Sandra Dickson - Vice President Woodward Public Library Board of Trustees

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Woodward Public Library will be sponsoring a North Dallas County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Woodward-Granger High School gymnasium.

It is the hope of the library that in the continuing goal to get information to people that this will join together employers looking for employees and people looking for jobs or to see what types of jobs are available in the community.

Employers will be set up in the gym and visitors may visit with representatives of local businesses to discover types of jobs, pay ranges and benefits available. Many businesses have jobs available that are not necessarily what is expected or associated with that type of business. One example could be nursing homes, of course there is nursing and care giving, but, there is also housekeeping, laundry, maintenance, kitchen, activity department and even reception jobs available. Jobs are available for teens through retirement age. Other businesses also have “hidden” job opportunities.

Some people have been working out of their homes and may not want to return to a business building work setting or just would like to change careers. This is an excellent time to find out what other job opportunities are in the area. Some don’t want to commute in bad weather, current raising gas prices, or just desire more time at home with family. All businesses participating are local to Dallas County or just over the line in Boone County.

The Woodward Public Library has computers open for public use and staff that can help with questions about filling out job applications online as well as conducting job searches. They also have hotspots available for check out by library members. The library's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. The library will be open until noon on Saturday, March 26 to assist the public.

For more information about the job fair, call 515-612-6682, or email at wpljobfair@gmail.com. Businesses wishing to participate in the job fair should contact Sandra Dickson at 515-612-6682 or wpljobfair@gmail.com.

Information is also available from the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636.