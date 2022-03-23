Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Family Fun Night

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Perry High School.

Perry Middle School and Perry High School iJAG will host a Family Fun Night from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. The event will feature carnival games for kids. Admission is $5. Macaroni and cheese or spaghetti and meat sauce meals will also be served for $5.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 25 at St. Pat's School gym.

The Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through April 8. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Crossroads Church in Perry.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

North Dallas County Job Fair

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Woodward-Granger High School gymnasium

Woodward Public Library will be sponsoring a North Dallas County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Woodward-Granger High School gym. It is the hope of the library that in the continuing goal to get information to people that this will join together employers looking for employees, and people looking for jobs or to see what types of jobs are available in the community. Employers will be set up in the gym and visitors may visit with representatives of local businesses to discover types of jobs, pay ranges and benefits available. Many businesses have jobs available that are not necessarily what is expected or associated with that type of business. One example could be nursing homes, of course there is nursing and care giving, but, there is also housekeeping, laundry, maintenance, kitchen, activity department and even reception jobs available. Jobs available for teens through retirement age. Other businesses also have “hidden” job opportunities. For more information, call 515-612-6682, or email at wpljobfair@gmail.com. Information is also available from the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636.

Re-Awakening History Through Our Own Stories

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will introduce a new program series later this month, thanks to grant funding from the State Historical Society, Inc. The program, “Re-Awakening History Through Our Own Stories,” will take place as five monthly programs, exploring how living in a small Midwestern town influences family, education, work, faith and loss. The program series will be free to the public. The first program will explore the theme of Family and will take place from 6-8 p.m. on March 29. The program will be presented by Hometown Heritage Board Member Rev. Andrea Brownlee of First Christian Church.

Perry High School Blood Drive

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Perry High School gym.

The Perry High School Blood Drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the Perry High School gym. Schedule a blood donation appointment online or call 800.287.4903.

Perry High School Spring Musical

April 1-2 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Perry High School will present its spring musical, "Anything Goes," at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets will also be available at the door before the performances.

Friends of the Library Spring Basket Fundraiser

April 1 - May 21 at Perry Greenhouse and Supply.

The Friends of the Perry Public Library are partnering with Perry Greenhouse and Supply to hold a spring floral basket fundraiser from Friday, April 1 to Saturday, May 21 at Perry Greenhouse Supply. With each discount voucher purchased, the Friends will receive a portion of the sale price, all to benefit the Perry Public Library and its services. The vouchers are available for $23 at the library during business hours or from the Friends of the Library membership. For best selection, shop early! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Perry Spring Open House

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Perry businesses.

Shop Perry businesses for new spring items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Some shop hours may vary. Spring has sprung and Perry shops have just what you're looking for to freshen up your space and wardrobe to get ready for the new season. Shop new styles, décor and more.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.