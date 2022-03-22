Perry Chamber announces Big Boom Bracket Battle Firecracker 4

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The second round of the Big Boom Bracket Battle brought in a total of $1,250.96 for the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s annual fireworks drive for the community’s Fourth of July fireworks display, bringing total fundraising efforts now to $2,816.49 – one fifth of the total goal. After a second week of collecting donations for the bracket style contest, the Perry Chamber has announced who will be advancing as the Firecracker 4.

“Overall donations so far have been a little bit less than last year, but things are definitely starting to heat up,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. “We had quite a few donations come through within the last few hours so it was very close for a couple matchups, which makes it exciting!”

The Firecracker 4 advancing to the next round are:

(1) David Sheffer, Tin Pig Tavern & Gamble Block Brewery vs. (13) Michael Pentico, USPS

(2) Salvador Lepe, Casa de Oro vs. (11) Susan Smith, No Lawn Left Behind & The Proletariat

“We would like to thank everyone that has donated to the fireworks drive so far,” Pasutti added. “It all adds up – even the spare change in the collection jars around town!”

Donations for this round of the contest will be accepted now through 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 and the Final Showdown will begin that same day at noon. Online donations can be submitted at https://Perry-Chamber.square.site and in-person donations will be collected at the McCreary Center (1800 Pattee St.) and Ben’s Five and Dime (1221 2nd St.). Donations may also be delivered to the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 1124 Willis Avenue or mailed to PO Box 472, Perry, IA 50220.

The Big Boom Bracket Battle is a bracket-style contest, matching up community members in four weeks of ‘head-to-head’ contests for the sake of fundraising for Perry’s 4th of July fireworks display. Advancement in the bracket is determined by donations from the community, accepted online, by mail, and at various locations in town. The ultimate winner will be rewarded with a pie in their face at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner in April.

Follow along on with the progress of the Big Boom Bracket Battle online or visit the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.