Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

St. Patrick’s Day Family Party

6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The Perry Public Library will host a St. Patrick’s Day Family Party at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in the library community room. A treasure hunt, games and goodies are all part of the fun. No registration is needed for this free family-friendly program.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at St. Pat's School gym.

The Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through April 8. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of spring markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the third Saturday of the month – March 19, April 17 and May 21 – to hold us over until the summer season begins in June. Stock up on items from your favorite Perry Farmers Market vendors, including Guatemalan coffee, black walnuts, jams and jellies, baked goods and handcrafted items. This month's market vendors include:

Carrie Cavanaugh, Barefoot Books

Janice Patrick, Brintons Bakery

Connie Metzler

Geneen Tibben

Ruth Cave

Donna & Mykela Beasley

Fred & Pam Pruitt

Marlen Juarez, Mountain High Coffee

3rd Sunday Program: Century & Heritage Farms

2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage @ the Carnegie Library Museum will host a series of programs on third Sundays, beginning Sunday, March 20. The programs will cover a variety of topics of interest to our community. The inaugural 3rd Sunday Program will be Century & Heritage Farms at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Museum. Our guests are local Heritage and Century farmers, who will share their 150-year and 100-year farm histories. Next month: Traditional and Modern Quilting, with an opportunity to learn how to quilt. Join us monthly as we explore and share at these free programs. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Equinox Sunset Celebration

7-8 p.m. (sunset is at 7:26) Sunday, March 20 at Hanging Rock.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge to observe and celebrate the sunset of Summer Solstice on Sunday, March 20. The meaning of the word solstice is “sol”- sun and “stice”- to stand still. Perhaps the frenetic pace of your life could use a little stand-still time. Come explore metering time in a different scale, a clock made of rocks and enjoy the magic of a sunset. Often times the woodcocks join our celebration and participants get to witness the aerial flight display and call of their mating behavior. No registration required.

Perry Community Blood Drive

12:30-5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room, 610 10th St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Perry Community Blood Drive will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online or call 800.287.4903.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Crossroads Church in Perry.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

Re-Awakening History Through Our Own Stories

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will introduce a new program series later this month, thanks to grant funding from the State Historical Society, Inc. The program, “Re-Awakening History Through Our Own Stories,” will take place as five monthly programs, exploring how living in a small Midwestern town influences family, education, work, faith and loss. The program series will be free to the public. The first program will explore the theme of Family and will take place from 6-8 p.m. on March 29. The program will be presented by Hometown Heritage Board Member Rev. Andrea Brownlee of First Christian Church.

Perry High School Blood Drive

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Perry High School gym.

The Perry High School Blood Drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the Perry High School gym. Schedule a blood donation appointment online or call 800.287.4903.

Perry High School Spring Musical

April 1-2 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Perry High School will present its spring musical, "Anything Goes," at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets will also be available at the door before the performances

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.