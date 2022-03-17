Deidre DeJear talks education, voter turnout during Perry stop

The Perry Area Democrats hosted a meet and greet event on Tuesday at the Hotel Pattee for Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear.

DeJear, who officially filed her nomination petitions with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office on March 15, stopped by the Hotel Pattee later that evening to meet with supporters in Perry. DeJear will face Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced her reelection bid on March 9.

“I’m running to be your next governor and I say it often because I want you to understand, it’s at my core, I believe in this state and most importantly, I believe in its people. You are the fuel and power that keep this state going,” DeJear said in her opening remarks.

Before opening it up for questions, DeJear said a few of her priorities will be to fully fund the education system, make the mental health system more affordable and accessible and invest in economic development.

“This state is in dire need of a strong, comprehensive economic development that’s encompassing our small businesses, our manufacturers, our two-year institutions and our four year colleges and universities so that we are actually addressing this workforce crisis,” DeJear said.

DeJear then turned over the floor to those gathered in the Hotel Pattee for a question and answer session. One of the first questions related to investing in school curriculum.

In talking about investments in curriculum, DeJear said it’s important that students are prepared for the workforce and/or attending a two-year or four-year institution.

“When we think about funding for education, we’re pushing off that career readiness over to the two-year and four-year institutions. We need to be funding curriculum that’s preparing our students for those jobs,” she said. "That means putting the trades back into our schools, that also means giving kids access to things like phlebotomy, cosmetology, things of that nature that graduating out of high school they can actually do. We have to talk about what we’re going to do to invest in our students.”

Another area resident asked about getting voters registered and getting independents to vote in the midterm election.

DeJear said the biggest thing is meeting people where they are and working to “build bridges” in various communities.

“We’re going to talk to people about the issues that matter most to them and then we’re going to encourage them to vote. We’re going to fight for that common ground because people want to know that they’re not alone,” she added.

Earlier in her speech, DeJear referenced the recent Iowa Poll that saw her eight points behind Reynolds.

“We know this race is possible,” DeJear said.

The key, she added, will be engaging Democrats who may have come disenchanted with the political process as well as independents.

“How many voters can you put on your shoulders this go around? How many people can you encourage to be a part of the process?” DeJear asked of those gathered at the Hotel Pattee. “The question isn’t can we but are we willing. Do you have enough gas in the tank, are you willing to use it in this race?”

Following the question and answer session, DeJear invited fellow Democratic candidate Gary Overla, of Dallas Center, up to speak. Overla, a teacher at Perry High School for 24 years along with the boys soccer coach, is running for Iowa House District 47.

“One thing I’ll tell you is I’ll work and I’ll give you my best effort. I’m not going to guarantee a victory, but I’ll work for a victory. When they were talking about how we can defeat Kim Reynolds and other Republicans. You have to go out and outwork the other team,” Overla said, adding that it’s a strategy that he implements with the boys soccer team. “I’m just asking for your support.”