Perry Chamber announces Big Boom Bracket Battle Explosive 8

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The first round of the Big Boom Bracket Battle brought in a total of $1,565.53 for the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s annual fireworks drive for the community’s Fourth of July fireworks display. After one week of collecting donations for the Sweet-as-Pie 16, the Perry Chamber has announced who will be advancing as the Explosive 8 for the bracket battle.

“Switching from the no-strings-attached Facebook likes in the Elimination Round now to donations as votes for the bracket is a game changer,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, noting several higher ‘seeded’ individuals falling short.

The Explosive 8 advancing to the next round are:

(1) David Sheffer, Tin Pig Tavern and Gamble Block Brewery vs. (9) Misty Conrad, Conrad Body Shop

(2) Salvador Lepe, Casa de Oro vs. (10) Heather Ketelsen, Ketelsen Ag

(3) Ashlee Morman, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics vs. (11) Susan Smith, No Lawn Left Behind and The Proletariat

(12) Jim Lutmer, Hy-Vee vs. (13) Michael Pentico, USPS

“We hope to keep it simple for people to donate, with jars at key locations in town, as well as the option for online donations,” Pasutti added.

Donations for this round of the contest will be accepted now through 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22 and the Firecracker 4 will begin that same day at 12 p.m. Online donations can be submitted and in-person donations will be collected at the McCreary Center (1800 Pattee St.) and Ben’s Five and Dime (1221 2nd St.). Donations may also be delivered to the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 1124 Willis Ave. or mailed to PO Box 472, Perry, IA 50220.

The Big Boom Bracket Battle is a bracket-style contest, matching up community members in four weeks of ‘head-to-head’ contests for the sake of fundraising for Perry’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Advancement in the bracket is determined by donations from the community, accepted online, by mail and at various locations in town. The ultimate winner will be rewarded with a pie in their face at the chamber’s annual dinner in April.

Follow along with the progress of the Big Boom Bracket Battle online or on the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.