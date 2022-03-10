Perry Fine Arts Series to present OPERA Iowa's 'Arias in Concert' on April 8

COURTESY OF PERRY FINE ARTS COMMITTEE

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting OPERA Iowa’s "Arias in Concert" at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in the Perry High School's Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

Area residents will have the chance to hear one of Iowa’s premier performing arts organizations when OPERA Iowa, Des Moines Metro Opera’s educational touring troupe, arrives on April 8 at the Performing Arts Center. The performance is sponsored by the Perry Fine Arts. The concert is free. Donations are accepted.

This year the tour will present “Arias in Concert.” “Arias in Concert” has become one of OPERA Iowa’s most popular offerings, and features arias and ensembles from the most well-known operas as well as favorite musical theatre pieces that are sure to have you humming along. The concert is presented in a 90-minute community performance. Each year Des Moines Metro Opera hears live and recorded auditions from nearly 1,000 applicants from across the country, and the artists handpicked for this season can’t wait to share this concert experience with you.

Over the past 32 years, the OPERA Iowa Educational Touring Troupe has performed in 10 states throughout the region and even in Japan and China, spreading the joy of opera to over 850,00 students and adults. OPERA Iowa is an Education Division program of Des Moines Metro Opera, located in Indianola, just south of Des Moines. For more information on Des Moines Metro Opera’s upcoming season, call 515-961-6221 or visit its website at desmoinesmetroopera.org. For more information about the concert contact Cathy Clark, 515-691-6184, or cecat49@msn.com.

OPERA Iowa will also be preforming Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid in the afternoon on Friday, April 8 for Perry's third and fourth grade students only. Be sure to ask you students about the opera.

The next Perry Fine Arts concert will be the Fourth of July Music Extravaganza Variety Show with an ice cream social to follow. If you or someone you know would like to perform, please contact Cathy Clark, 515-681-6184, or cecat49@mn.com. or the First United Methodist Church in Perry at 515-465-4178 or perryumc297@gmail.com.