Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

A Conversation With… John Andorf

6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Carnegie Library Musem.

Everyone is invited to attend a free program series with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum called A Conversation With… at 6 p.m. on second Thursdays, with the first event on Thursday, March 10. The programs feature a different Perry resident each month and the first event features Perry Mayor John Andorf. Please join us for our first Conversation With… John Andorf.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at St. Pat's School gym.

The Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through April 8. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Assumption Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent, except Good Friday, for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu will include baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cheese pizza and a cookie. A free-will donation will be taken.

Spring Break at the Library

March 14-18 at Perry Public Library.

Spring Break 2022 is March 14-18 for Perry Community Schools and Perry Public Library is offering a variety of take-home Activity Kits to keep kids busy and entertained during the break, as well as a special event on Saint Patrick’s Day. Free Yarn Monsters and Yarn-Wrapped Initials, Pool Noodle Aliens and Spiders, Lego Vehicles, Sticker and Paint Sheet kits are all available for kids. Get them while they last! Plan to come to the St. Patrick’s Day Family Party at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in the library community room. A treasure hunt, games and goodies are all part of the fun. No registration is needed for this free family-friendly program.

Diedre DeJear Meet and Greet

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Hotel Pattee.

Perry Area Democrats will host a Meet and Greet for Diedre DeJear, Democratic candidate for governor, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at the Hotel Pattee. The public is invited.

Spotter Training

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Dallas County Emergency Management, 25747 N Ave., Adel.

The National Weather Service Des Moines office and Dallas County Emergency Management are collaborating again for an in-person Storm Spotter Training during Severe Weather Awareness Week. Storm Spotter volunteers are important to the community to provide severe weather reports. Spotters relay their reports to the NWS as they see it unfolding, and forecasters use this information to track storms and alert the public to dangerous weather situations. The Dallas County Training will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Adel. The public is encouraged to attend, registration is not required. If you are not able to make this training, but still want to be a Storm Spotter, the NWS has other options for you to attend.

Spring Market

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

By popular demand from both shoppers and vendors, a series of spring markets have been scheduled to take place at the Perry Public Library Community Room on the third Saturday of the month – March 19, April 17 and May 21 – to hold us over until the summer season begins in June. These indoor spring markets will be limited to four-eight vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce when available, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at

PerryChamber(at)PerryIA.org or 515-465-4601.

3rd Sunday Program: Century & Heritage Farms

2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Hometown Heritage @ the Carnegie Library Museum will host a series of programs on third Sundays, beginning Sunday, March 20. The programs will cover a variety of topics of interest to our community. The inaugural 3rd Sunday Program will be Century & Heritage Farms at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Museum. Our guests are local Heritage and Century farmers, who will share their 150-year and 100-year farm histories. Next month: Traditional and Modern Quilting, with an opportunity to learn how to quilt. Join us monthly as we explore and share at these free programs. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Equinox Sunset Celebration

7-8 p.m. (sunset is at 7:26) Sunday, March 20 at Hanging Rock.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge to observe and celebrate the sunset of Summer Solstice on Sunday, March 20. The meaning of the word solstice is “sol”- sun and “stice”- to stand still. Perhaps the frenetic pace of your life could use a little stand-still time. Come explore metering time in a different scale, a clock made of rocks and enjoy the magic of a sunset. Often times the woodcocks join our celebration and participants get to witness the aerial flight display and call of their mating behavior. No registration required.

Perry Community Blood Drive

12:30-5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room, 610 10th St.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Perry Community Blood Drive will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

A mobile food pantry will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Crossroads Church in Perry.

Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary Open House

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Minburn Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

The Minburn American Legion Post #99 and Auxiliary will be hosting an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 to honor all of Dallas County's surviving World War II and Korean War veterans. This will be held at the Minburn Methodist Church, which is handicap accessible. There will be a short program and light refreshments. All are welcome.

