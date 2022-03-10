City of Perry launches Compliance Volunteer Program

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY

Special to the Chief

The city of Perry is partnering with volunteers to provide compliance assistance for those less able to act on their own and unable to afford or find help.

Find more information online about the city of Perry's new Compliance Assistance Volunteer Program and to find Request for Assistance and Volunteer Intake forms. Completed forms can be submitted in-person at City Hall (3rd floor), via mail (attention: Community and Economic Development Director), or email to daniel.vanholland@perryia.org.

A list of frequently asked questions is below.

Who qualifies for assistance?

Assistance will be provided to individuals who are:

disabled, of advanced age, low-income, and absentee (for right-of-way issues only)

What do I need to do to receive assistance?

Simply fill out a Request for Assistance Form. If you qualify, the city will coordinate with and dispatch the volunteer(s).

Will I be charged for this service?

No, the city is authorized to pursue alternative abatement for public nuisances. This service falls under that definition and will not result in any penalties or fees.

Who can volunteer?

Anyone who is willing to fill out a Volunteer Intake Form. All volunteers will be vetted by city staff before being enrolled in the program.

What requirements are there for volunteering?

A willingness to serve your community and availability to do so. Volunteers are encouraged to provide their own equipment and transportation. However, these are not requirements. Equipment and transportation may be provided by the city, if available, or by other volunteers, if they agree to do so.

Will my contact information be given out?

No, that information will be kept private. The city will contact and dispatch volunteers. A full list of volunteers and residents in need will not be published. Only the name and address of the resident in need will be shared with the volunteer.

What activities will volunteers be doing?

Activities include, but are not limited to, lawn mowing, trimming branches and/or bushes away from public rights-of-way, sidewalk snow removal, junk/garbage cleanup and disposal. Issues requiring greater technical ability (home repairs, tree removal, etc.) will not qualify for assistance.

So, the city will maintain my property?

No. Not every resident will ultimately qualify for assistance. Further, the city and the volunteers will only intervene in cases where a public nuisance exists. Most work will be conducted within rights-of-way.

Will volunteers shovel my driveway?

Volunteers will only be expected to remove snow from the sidewalk within the rights-of-way. Volunteers will not be dispatched to clear sidewalk sections leading to doorsteps, garages, etc. and driveways. However, you are free to personally ask the individual volunteer(s) if they would be willing be to do so. They are free to choose whether to assist further.