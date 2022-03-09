Project Deliver the LOVE to bring joy to 400 elderly people in Perry and Dallas County

COURTESY OF PERRY LUTHERAN HOMES

On Wednesday, May 4, over 150 volunteers will be delivering smiles, warm greetings and baskets full of love and encouragement to 400 elderly men and women in Perry and northern Dallas County through “Project Deliver the LOVE.” This feel-good, home-grown event brings the community together to do good, have fun, give back and celebrate our elderly friends and neighbors. Volunteer spots will fill up fast, so community members are encouraged to sign up early.

“Project Deliver the LOVE” was created and launched in May 2021 by Perry Lutheran Homes together with a volunteer committee. In 2021, #DifferenceMakers (volunteers) assembled and hand-delivered baskets full of encouragement and love to over 350 elderly people. The goal for this year’s “Project Deliver the LOVE” event is to assemble and personally deliver baskets to over 400 elderly people in our community living in their own homes or in one of Perry’s senior living communities. To accomplish this, Perry Lutheran Homes needs 150 volunteers to help “deliver the love” on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Volunteers are needed to sign up for 1.5 hour shifts anytime from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assemble and hand-deliver the love. Sign-up online . Or, email or call Sara Nefzger at Perry Lutheran Homes: snefzger@perrylutheranhomes.org or 515-465-5316.

The feedback received from the elderly basket recipients in 2021 was overwhelmingly positive; most grateful that someone thought of them. Some elderly recipients were even moved to cry tears of joy as our volunteers hand-delivered the love. For some elderly recipients, “Project Deliver the LOVE” volunteers were the only visitors these people had seen all month or even all year aside from their physician.

“I felt loved and blessed. I live alone and enjoy seeing people. I am at a loss for words. Thank you is all I can say!”

“I was so thankful that someone thought of me; some days I see and talk to no one.”

“It feels good to be remembered and to have visitors.”

“Project Deliver the LOVE” also had an equally moving impact on volunteers.

“This was an amazing way to come together and show the elderly that they are never forgotten! Seeing the smiles and getting hugs that literally brought tears to my eyes...I felt honored to play a part in this event,” said one event volunteer.

Community is looking out for your neighbor. Whether that’s obvious like needing someone to scoop the snow, or an invisible need like someone to talk to. A University of Michigan poll on healthy aging said 56% of older adults felt isolated and lonely in June 2020. And, the COVID pandemic forced many more older adults into a state of loneliness and isolation as they reduced or eliminated personal contact with others. Loneliness doesn’t discriminate, and the need to be around people doesn’t diminish. As we age, social circles get smaller. Oftentimes, elderly adults are living alone as their spouse has passed away and children may not live in the area. Many are afraid to ask for help or don’t know who to ask for help. When unable to drive, they become even more isolated and lonely.

Project Deliver the LOVE is one of the ways Perry Lutheran Homes engages and equips our community to fight the silent epidemic of elderly loneliness in a very visible, impactful and meaningful way. This event is all about celebrating, serving, engaging and connecting with elderly citizens forming lasting connections leading to future visits. The simplest of things can be the most meaningful to help elderly folks to remember they are loved and not forgotten.

“I saw how ’Project Deliver the Love’ brought far more than just a basket of food and other items to elderly folks here in Perry. Many appreciated the fact that someone had thought of them and took the time to physically show up and express care and love in a very tangible way," said volunteer, Gus Henrici, Chaplain at Tyson Foods. "We had some great conversations and spent time listening to their stories. Many expressed how much they appreciated this kindness and how alone they have felt…. I was reminded of how valuable our older citizens are and how much they have contributed to our community."

Make a difference in the lives of others; sign-up online to volunteer . Or, email or call Sara Nefzger at Perry Lutheran Homes: snefzger@perrylutheranhomes.org or 515-465-5316.

Basket assembly will take place at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus located at 1300 28th St., Perry. The first volunteer shift starts at 9 a.m. Each volunteer will assemble baskets and then deliver those baskets to elderly residents in the community. Volunteers will get to see firsthand how they are impacting the lives of the elderly basket recipients as they “deliver the love.” The last volunteer shift starts at 3 p.m. Volunteers will need to be age 12 and over to assemble baskets and age 16 and over with a valid driver’s license to be a driver for delivery. Volunteers will be screened upon arrival, sanitize hands and given proper PPE if needed.

In addition to volunteering, community members are encouraged to think about elderly adults they know who are age 75 or older, live in Perry, or within a 10-mile radius of Perry and would experience joy by receiving a personal delivery and a basket filled with food, fun and encouragement. Submit elders’ names by April 22 online or contact Sara Nefzger at Perry Lutheran Homes: snefzger@perrylutheranhomes.org or 515-465-5316.

Medium to large baskets (12” or more in diameter) with handles are needed to make “Project Deliver the LOVE” a success. Baskets can be dropped off at Perry Lutheran Homes’ Eden Acres Campus at 1300 28th St., Perry.

If you’re not able to volunteer, but would like to share some love with a financial contribution, your gift will be used to purchase needed supplies and basket items to make “Project Deliver the LOVE” a success. Make a gift online or send a check with a notation “Project Deliver the LOVE” to Perry Lutheran Homes Business Office at 1300 28th Street, Perry, IA 50220. If your business or service organization would like to contribute financially to “Project Deliver the LOVE,” there are fantastic sponsorship opportunities. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Sara Nefzger at snefzger@PerryLutheranHomes.org or 515-465-5342 ext. 232.