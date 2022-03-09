Perry High School Mock Trial team participates in regional contest

COURTESY OF PERRY HIGH SCHOOL MOCK TRIAL TEAM

Special to the Chief

The Perry High School Mock Trial team participated in the Iowa State Bar Association Mock Trial Regional Contest on Tuesday, March 8 in Ames.

The team represented the Defendant in competition with State Qualifier Carroll High School. The team represented the Prosecution in the second round competing against ADM High School.

Perry High School finished sixth in team rankings in the contest and fifth in total team points.

The Perry High School Mock Trial Team consists of:

Bryce Eastman: Attorney (Senior)

Jefry Gonzalez: Attorney (Junior)

Lily Riley: Attorney (Sophomore)

Sophia McDevitt: Attorney/Witness (Sophomore)

Andres Avila: Witness (Sophomore)

Dominic Rinner: Attorney (Freshman)

Mylah Meis: Witness (Freshman)

Ethan Jackson: Witness (Freshman)

The PHS Mock Trial Team is advised by Attorney AnneMarie McDevitt, Darcy Spellman and Tom Lipovac. Attorney Mark Powell assisted with the exhibits procedure.

Each year schools are provided with a criminal or a civil Mock Trial case. Mock Trial competitions are judged by courtroom judges, attorneys and other legal professionals.

Teams are awarded performance points based on their ability to effectively portray the roles of attorneys and witnesses while engaging in the courtroom process and displaying critical thinking and presentation skills.

Teams with 2-0 records/the highest performance point totals advance to the State Tournament.

The competition is a one class system encompassing high schools with a wide range of enrollments.

Mock Trial is designed to introduce students to our legal system by providing a challenging, academic competition.