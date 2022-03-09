Perry Chamber announces Sweet-as-Pie 16 as fundraising begins for 2022 fireworks drive

COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Special to the Chief

The Elimination Round of the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s Big Boom Bracket Battle took place on Facebook this past week, receiving a total of 10,544 votes between the 53 nominees. Total votes far surpassed the previous two years with there being more contenders, but also on average per individual. It was a competitive contest with only 16 of the 53 nominees able to advance to the Sweet-as-Pie 16. Now the bracket is set for this March fundraiser for Perry’s Fourth of July fireworks.

“It was so fun to see some new faces in this year’s Elimination Round,” said Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce Lynsi Pasutti, “and even more fun to see who all made it into the bracket! Only two out of the 16 have made it into the bracket before – one a former champion – and only two others that have been a part of the contest before. The rest are completely new, so it just goes to show how much of a community effort this is!”

The Big Boom Bracket Battle is a bracket-style contest, matching up community members for the sake of fundraising for Perry’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Now with the Elimination Round complete, the fundraising portion of the initiative will take place with four weeks of ‘head-to-head’ contests. Advancement in the bracket will be determined by donations from the community, accepted online, by mail and at various locations in town. The ultimate winner will be rewarded with a pie in their face at the Perry Chamber’s Annual Dinner in April.

The Sweet-as-Pie 16 was announced Tuesday and the bracket of match-ups has been set based on ranking of votes in the Elimination Round:

(1) David Sheffer, Tin Pig Tavern & Gamble Block Brewery vs. (16) Mindy Baxter, AccuJet

(2) Salvador Lepe, Casa de Oro Perry vs. (15) Travis Landgrebe, Fareway

(3) Ashlee Morman, Dallas County Hospital & Family Medicine Clinics vs (14) Sgt. Jim Archer, Perry Iowa Police Department

(4) JP Hulgan, Hulgan Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electrical vs. (13) Michael Pentico, USPS

(5) Krista Fisher, Heart of Iowa Community Services vs. (12) Jim Lutmer, Hy-Vee

(6) Kristy Hupp, Perry Paw Spa vs. (11) Susan Smith, No Lawn Left Behind & The Proletariat

(7) Danny Splendore, CW&D vs. (10) Heather Ketelsen, Ketelsen Ag

(8) Alex Lott, Perry Iowa Police Department vs. (9) Misty Conrad, Conrad Body Shop

“It just so happened that we had several interesting match-ups right from the start last year, with city employees, educators and family members paired up by chance but that isn’t the case this year,” Pasutti said. "There are two restaurants, two grocery stores, and two police officers in the bracket, but on opposite sides so they won’t face each other unless they both make it to the final round. No matter what, it’ll be interesting and we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out in the end!”

Donations for this round of the contest will be accepted now through 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 and the Explosive 8 will begin that same day at noon. Each of the rounds will follow the same pattern until the contest is complete. The Firecracker 4 will be announced Tuesday, March 22 and the Grand Finale Duo will be announced on Tuesday, March 29 for the final showdown.

Online donations can be submitted and in-person donations will be collected at the McCreary Center (1800 Pattee St.) and Ben’s Five & Dime (1221 2nd St.). Donations may also be delivered to the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 1124 Willis Avenue or mailed to PO Box 472, Perry, IA 50220.

“The ultimate goal will be to make a dent in our overall fundraising goal of $12,500 and to have a little fun while we’re at it,” Pasutti added. “Other initiatives will take place throughout the spring, but this will be our official kick-off for this year’s fireworks drive.”

The Perry Chamber wishes to thank all those that participated in the Elimination Round, including those that submitted nominations, those that accepted nominations with the chance of getting a pie in the face and those that voted.

Follow along with the progress of the Big Boom Bracket Battle online or the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.